Around the NFL

Matthew Stafford's sensational play has Rams on doorstep of playoff return 

Published: Dec 22, 2023 at 07:47 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Los Angeles Rams continued to roll since their Week 10 bye, stiff-arming the New Orleans Saints, 30-22, Thursday night to move to 5-1 in their last six tilts, with their only loss coming in overtime in Baltimore.

The victory pushed the Rams to 8-7 and into the No. 6 seed in the NFC. With games on tap versus the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers (who could have the No. 1 seed locked up by then), Sean McVay's club is closing in on a return to the postseason, sitting with a 70% probability of making the playoffs, per Next Gen Stats' models.

"We earned the opportunity to be at this point, in my opinion," Matthew Stafford said following Thursday's win, via the Associated Press. "We've had stakes since the bye, so I'm just proud of the way these guys have put their head down, gone to work and shown up."

Related Links

Stafford is a huge reason the Rams are on the doorstep of a postseason return.

After an injury-riddled 2022, the Super Bowl-winning quarterback has returned with fire. Weekly, Stafford makes jaw-dropping throws look routine, like Thursday's side-arm sling to Demarcus Robinson for a pivotal early third down. He's stood in versus pressure to make pinpoint, accurate dots to Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp in stride.

"Just the throws he makes, we're just on the sideline like, 'How did he do it?'" Rams safety John Johnson said. "With a flick of the wrist, he makes it look effortless. You give him time back there, he'll dot up any team in the league."

The weaponry upgrade and the running game finding life with Kyren Williams have proven big for Stafford, but the offensive line has probably been the most notable improvement from last year. The addition of sensational rookie Steve Avila and veteran Kevin Dotson has stabilized the guard spots and helped give Stafford a great pocket to pick apart defenses.

When Stafford has time to get through his reads, he can pick apart any defense, and the Ram's upside is sky-high.

 "I think he's playing as good as he's played. I wouldn't want anyone else in the world leading our team than him," McVay said, per the L.A. Daily News.

In what was assumed to be a rebuilding year after shedding veterans and going incredibly young on defense, McVay, Stafford and defensive coordinator Raheem Morris have L.A. on the brink of the postseason. Right now, they're clearly the club battling for a wild-card spot no division winner wants to face.

"That's something that we've been trying to build here since the offseason. We have had such a young team this year, and I think we're finally at the point where we go into games expecting to win," tight end Tyler Higbee said. "We can close out games a little bit better, try not to make them as close when we got these teams on the ropes. Throw an uppercut and put them away, but again, it's part of learning and we'll learn from it and be better for it moving forward."

Close out two more games, and the Rams will be dancing in January.

"We win," Johnson said, "we in."

When Stafford is dealing like he's been, any postseason ticket could turn into gold.

Related Content

news

Saints have 'no excuses' after loss to Rams crushes playoff chances: 'We just have to win out'

After dropping Thursday night's road game against the Los Angeles Rams, the New Orleans Saints find themselves in a precarious spot in the NFC playoff picture after letting the NFC South lead slip away. 
news

Rams WR Puka Nacua creates noise in offensive rookie of the year race during Thursday's win over Saints 

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua had a masterful showing in Thursday's win over the Saints, and it might have been the best performance of an all-star rookie season.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 16: What We Learned from Rams' win over Saints on Thursday night

Matthew Stafford, Puka Nacua and Kyren Williams had stellar outings as the Rams held on for a win over the visiting Saints.
news

Week 16 Thursday inactives: New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams

The official inactives for Thursday Night Football: New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams
news

2023 NFL season, Week 16: Four things to watch for in Bengals-Steelers, Bills-Chargers

NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down four things to watch for when the Cincinnati Bengals visit the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills visit the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday.
news

Jalen Hurts on comments following loss to Seahawks: 'Everything starts with me'

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts clarified on Thursday his comments following Monday's loss to the Seahawks, telling reporters that he was issuing a challenge to himself and that "everything starts with me."
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Dec. 21

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase (shoulder) won't play vs. Steelers 

As expected, Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase will be unavailable after he sustained the shoulder injury in a Week 15 victory over the Minnesota Vikings, HC Zac Taylor told reporters.
news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa ignoring critics, focused on winning games

After silencing his critics after a masterful performance without WR Tyreek Hill last week, Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa made it clear he's only worried about winning football games. 
news

Ravens feel 'disrespected' being listed as underdogs in Monday night's showdown vs. 49ers

With the Baltimore Ravens seen as an underdog going into Monday night's clash with the San Francisco 49ers, S Kyler Hamilton and his teammates are ready to prove doubters wrong. 
news

Buccaneers LB Devin White denies he 'quit' on team after missing Week 15

After sitting out of the Buccaneers' crucial victory over the Packers due to a lingering foot injury, LB Devin White was forced to defend himself against accusations that he quit on his team this week.