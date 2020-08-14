Matthew, Kelly Stafford help endow new social justice program at Georgia

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is helping fund an endowment for a University of Georgia social justice program.

Stafford and his wife, Kelly -- who both attended Georgia -- are teaming up with Bulldogs football coach Kirby Smart to help the UGA Athletic Association launch an initiative to improve areas of diversity, inclusion, equity and social justice, the school announced Friday.

The Stafford family is donating $350,000 to the cause while Smart is giving $150,000. The school added the gifts are part of a larger donation made by Stafford and Smart.

"The generosity of Matthew and Coach Smart allows the Athletic Association to implement strategic initiatives in diversity, inclusion, equity, and social justice," athletic director Greg McGarity said in a statement. "These gifts will help the Athletic Association educate, implement dynamic programming, and execute service opportunities to achieve our goals, those being to foster critical consciousness, cultural competence and further developing change within the Athletic Association and our greater community."