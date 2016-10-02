Matt Ryan, Julio Jones set records in win over Panthers

After four games, there are troubling signs for an offense that led the NFL in scoring last season. The offensive line is allowing consistent pressure, the ground attack has yet to find a rhythm without Jonathan Stewart and Newton is taking too many hits while backsliding into sloppy lower-body mechanics on his throws. This is not an offense built to play from behind. After jumping out to a 14-0 record in 2015, the Panthers have lost five of their past nine games, including the playoffs.