Around the NFL

Matt Ryan, Julio Jones set records in win over Panthers

Published: Oct 02, 2016 at 10:04 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

Matt Ryan and Julio Jones each established career highs and franchise records, eviscerating the Carolina Panthers' inexperienced secondary in a fireworks display that resulted in a 48-33 Atlanta Falcons victory Sunday. Here's what we learned:

  1. Ryan and Jones became the first quarterback-receiver tandem of the Super Bowl era to combine for at least 500 passing yards and 300 receiving yards, per NFL Network Research. Severely outplaying last year's MVP, Matt Ryan built on his NFC Offensive Player of the Month honors to assume the top spot in the quarter-pole MVP discussion. He continues to exhibit ideal pocket movement and vision, functioning as a high-end point guard to distribute the ball to his newfound collection of weapons. Buoyed by play-caller Kyle Shanahan's hot hand, Ryan directed textbook scoring drives of 71, 75, 92, 98 and 99 yards, dissecting Carolina's defense underneath to set up perfectly placed downfield bombs to Jones, Aldrick Robinson and Austin Hooper.

Leading the league in every major passing category, Ryan has completed 101 of 140 passes (72.1 percent) for 1,473 yards (10.5 YPA), 11:2 TD-to-INT ratio and an astonishing 126.3 passer rating. After dismantling the anemic defenses of Buccaneers, Raiders and Saints in the first three weeks, Ryan feasted on a Panthers unit that ranked sixth in Football Outsiders' metrics entering Sunday's game.

  1. When Julio Jones last faced a Carolina secondary featuring All Pro Josh Norman, the dynamic wideout was the key figure in a major Atlanta upset, hauling in nine passes for 178 yards. With Norman out of the picture, Jones nearly equaled those numbers by halftime, burning not just the overmatched rookie cornerback duo of James Bradberry and Daryl Worley but also third-year pro Bene Benwikere. It's safe to say Jones has recaptured peak form after a calf injury contributed to his one-catch performance in Week 3.
  1. Carolina's defense finally faced a legitimate test after drawing Trevor Siemian's first NFL start, Blaine Gabbert's talent-poor offense and Minnesota's one-dimensional attack in the first three games. The Falcons' finely tuned aerial attack exposed the Panthers' penny-pinching defensive backfield, which received precious little help from a front seven that hasn't put consistent heat on quarterbacks this season. To make matters worse, Pro Bowl linebacker Thomas Davis sat out of the majority of the second half with a hamstring injury.
  1. The final score is incredibly misleading as it pertains to Cam Newton's offense. By the start of the fourth quarter, the Falcons held decisive edges in total yards (491-141), first downs (23-6) and score (31-10) with the Panthers' lone touchdown coming via an easy pick-six on a screen pass that bounced off of Davis' helmet. The majority of Carolina's offensive production came via the hot hand of Derek Anderson, who came on in relief after Newton entered the concussion protocol at the hands of a big hit on an early fourth-quarter two-point conversion.

After four games, there are troubling signs for an offense that led the NFL in scoring last season. The offensive line is allowing consistent pressure, the ground attack has yet to find a rhythm without Jonathan Stewart and Newton is taking too many hits while backsliding into sloppy lower-body mechanics on his throws. This is not an offense built to play from behind. After jumping out to a 14-0 record in 2015, the Panthers have lost five of their past nine games, including the playoffs.

  1. Credit Shanahan and Falcons executives Thomas Dimitroff and Scott Pioli for successfully revamping a beleaguered offensive line that undermined Ryan's offensive attack in 2013 and 2014. Atlanta's blockers are not just the lightest, but also highly effective in the passing game as well as the running game. Tailor-made for Shanahan's zone-blocking scheme, the front line is the only one in the league which features a center as the heaviest player.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Rob Gronkowski sets Guinness World Record with 600-foot catch

While at his alma mater, the University of Arizona, ahead of their spring game Saturday, Gronkowski launched himself into the Guinness Book of World Records by catching a pass dropped from a helicopter hovering 600 feet in the air.
news

Sean Payton: Saints 'have to address' cornerback position ahead of 2021 season

Much attention will be paid this summer to the promised quarterback battle in New Orleans between Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston﻿. But Sean Payton isn't spending his spring days thinking at the uncertainty at that crucial position.
news

Chargers GM 'bullish' on LT Trey Pipkins, looking to select 'players, not positions' in draft

One year ago, Tom Telesco secured the Chargers' future at quarterback, selecting ﻿Justin Herbert﻿ with the No. 6 overall pick. This draft, he's charged with building around the Offensive Rookie of the Year.
news

Roundup: Former Chiefs LT Eric Fisher talking to multiple teams

Left tackle Eric Fisher could have a new football home soon. The former Pro Bowler has been talking to numerous teams and is someone to keep an eye on after the draft, Ian Rapoport reported. One of those teams is the Chiefs.
news

Chiefs acquire OT Orlando Brown in trade with Ravens

The Chiefs agreed to acquire Ravens tackle Orlando Brown in a blockbuster deal between two AFC rivals, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Friday.
news

Chiefs GM Brett Veach plans to discuss Tyrann Mathieu extension more extensively after draft

The Chiefs want to keep one of the best safeties in the NFL in Kansas City beyond this season. GM Brett Veach said Friday that getting an extension done with ﻿Tyrann Mathieu﻿ will become a priority sometime after the 2021 NFL Draft. 
news

Cowboys unlikely to trade up from No. 10 in first round

In the middle of smokescreen season, some truths remain visible.

One such near-certainty is the Cowboys not trading up in the draft. Ian Rapoport reports that Dallas isn't expected to move up from the No. 10 overall pick.
news

Panthers to wait until after draft to decide on Sam Darnold's fifth-year option

Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer said Friday that the decision on whether to pick up quarterback Sam Darnold's fifth-year option wouldn't come down until after the draft next week. 
news

Commissioner Roger Goodell fully vaccinated, will be allowed to hug draft prospects

The bro hugs are back. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has been fully vaccinated, and the league said he will be allowed to give his famous hugs while greeting players at the 2021 NFL Draft, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Raiders once again have conducted extensive research on draft's top QBs

The Las Vegas Raiders have done "extensive work" on all the top quarterbacks in the 2021 NFL Draft class, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday morning. 
news

Browns pick up fifth-year options on QB Baker Mayfield, CB Denzel Ward

The Browns have locked up two parts of their present for a bit more of the future. Cleveland picked up the fifth-year options for quarterback Baker Mayfield and cornerback Denzel Ward, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo report.
news

Led by 58 prospects, 2021 NFL Draft to celebrate past, present and future players

Ninety prospects, active players and legends are set to be honored in Cleveland as 2021 NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday.  
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW