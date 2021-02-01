Matt LaFleur: 'There is no doubt' Aaron Rodgers will be Packers' QB in 2021

Packers coach Matt LaFleur has never wavered on Aaron Rodgers being in Green Bay in 2021.

With the hullaballoo regarding Rodgers' future beginning to depress, LaFleur reiterated Monday that he believes the presumptive 2020 MVP will be a Packer "for a long time."

"Is that a trick question? Absolutely," LaFleur said. "There's no doubt about it. You're talking about the guy that's going to win the MVP of the league. We're not in this position without him. So I couldn't be happier with not only his performance but how he led this football team, all the little things he does within that locker room to ensure that everybody is locked in, focused, ready to go. So yeah, absolutely, he will be here. For a long time. I know I've said that before, but for a long time."

General manager Brian Gutekunst also added that he can't foresee any scenario where he would consider trading Rodgers this year.

"Absolutely not," the GM said.

Following the Packers' NFC Championship Game loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Rodgers cryptically said he was unsure about his future in Green Bay. That acknowledgement led to a flurry of speculation about whether the QB could be done earlier than expected in Green Bay.

Rodgers clarified later last week that he assumes he'll be a Packer for 2021 but noted that the future of all NFL players is always uncertain.

LaFleur has been consistent in his belief that Rodgers will be back next year. The presence of Jordan Love, however, will continue to bring on the questions about the 37-year-old quarterback's future.

How the Packers' season ended is also a sticking point in Green Bay. LaFleur's decision to kick the field goal instead of going for it on fourth down from the 8-yard-line continues to be questioned.

The Packers coach reiterated that given the down and distance, he still would have kicked the field goal. LaFleur, however, noted that if the Packers were a smidge closer -- i.e. Rodgers had scrambled on third down and picked up a few yards -- his choice would have been different. The second-year coach said that he should have been clearer with Rodgers before it got to fourth down.

LaFleur said he understood why Rodgers was upset after the loss with not having a chance on fourth down.

"No, that's not an issue. Matter of fact, we talked about it," LaFleur said. "I totally understand where he's coming from. I wouldn't want a quarterback who wouldn't want another crack at it. That's the competitor in him. That's what you love about him. Certainly, again you talk about communication, making sure you're on the same page, I probably should have communicated exactly what we needed to get for us to go for it on fourth down. Maybe that changes some of what he does. I don't know. It all stems from the communication. I've got to make sure I do a better job clearly articulating what it is that we're trying to get done. That way, something like that doesn't happen.

"But in regards to his desire to want to go for it right there, that doesn't bother me. I want that. I'm excited that we have a guy that has that much confidence that we're going to get this thing done. And I would expect nothing else from such a great player, from such a great leader."