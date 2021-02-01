Around the NFL

Matt LaFleur: 'There is no doubt' Aaron Rodgers will be Packers' QB in 2021

Published: Feb 01, 2021 at 11:17 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Packers coach Matt LaFleur has never wavered on Aaron Rodgers being in Green Bay in 2021.

With the hullaballoo regarding Rodgers' future beginning to depress, LaFleur reiterated Monday that he believes the presumptive 2020 MVP will be a Packer "for a long time."

"Is that a trick question? Absolutely," LaFleur said. "There's no doubt about it. You're talking about the guy that's going to win the MVP of the league. We're not in this position without him. So I couldn't be happier with not only his performance but how he led this football team, all the little things he does within that locker room to ensure that everybody is locked in, focused, ready to go. So yeah, absolutely, he will be here. For a long time. I know I've said that before, but for a long time."

General manager Brian Gutekunst also added that he can't foresee any scenario where he would consider trading Rodgers this year.

"Absolutely not," the GM said.

Following the Packers' NFC Championship Game loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Rodgers cryptically said he was unsure about his future in Green Bay. That acknowledgement led to a flurry of speculation about whether the QB could be done earlier than expected in Green Bay.

Rodgers clarified later last week that he assumes he'll be a Packer for 2021 but noted that the future of all NFL players is always uncertain.

LaFleur has been consistent in his belief that Rodgers will be back next year. The presence of Jordan Love, however, will continue to bring on the questions about the 37-year-old quarterback's future.

How the Packers' season ended is also a sticking point in Green Bay. LaFleur's decision to kick the field goal instead of going for it on fourth down from the 8-yard-line continues to be questioned.

The Packers coach reiterated that given the down and distance, he still would have kicked the field goal. LaFleur, however, noted that if the Packers were a smidge closer -- i.e. Rodgers had scrambled on third down and picked up a few yards -- his choice would have been different. The second-year coach said that he should have been clearer with Rodgers before it got to fourth down.

LaFleur said he understood why Rodgers was upset after the loss with not having a chance on fourth down.

"No, that's not an issue. Matter of fact, we talked about it," LaFleur said. "I totally understand where he's coming from. I wouldn't want a quarterback who wouldn't want another crack at it. That's the competitor in him. That's what you love about him. Certainly, again you talk about communication, making sure you're on the same page, I probably should have communicated exactly what we needed to get for us to go for it on fourth down. Maybe that changes some of what he does. I don't know. It all stems from the communication. I've got to make sure I do a better job clearly articulating what it is that we're trying to get done. That way, something like that doesn't happen.

"But in regards to his desire to want to go for it right there, that doesn't bother me. I want that. I'm excited that we have a guy that has that much confidence that we're going to get this thing done. And I would expect nothing else from such a great player, from such a great leader."

A great leader that LaFleur will continue to coach for at least one more season.

Related Content

news

Danny Amendola: 'Tom Brady is the "Patriot Way,"' not the Patriots' coaches

With Tom Brady's split from New England, 2020 was always going to be viewed by some as a referendum on who was more responsible for the Patriots' success, Brady or Bill Belichick. Former Pats WR ﻿Danny Amendola﻿ suggested TB12 was the main reason.

news

NFL surprises health-care worker RJ Gardner with ticket to Super Bowl LV

The Good Morning Football crew surprises Aya Healthcare travel nurse RJ Gardner, who is currently on assignment in the ICU at Tanner Medical Center just outside Atlanta, with tickets to Super Bowl LV.
news

Sirianni 'evaluating' QBs Carson Wentz, Jalen Hurts: 'Competition is the core value' for Eagles

The Eagles hired Nick Sirianni in part to help fix ﻿Carson Wentz﻿. Part of that process will include ratcheting up the competition level for the former first-round QB. Sirianni said his staff is in the "process of evaluating" both Wentz and ﻿Jalen Hurts﻿. 
news

Bucs DC Todd Bowles: 'I don't feel any redemption' for success after Jets' firing

Todd Bowles is headed to the Super Bowl after four forgetful years as the Jets HC, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers DC isn't thinking about his redemption story as he heads into Super Bowl LV.
news

Dan Campbell on Lions' future post-Stafford: 'What do we look like in two years?'

Although the blockbuster trade of Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff can't be consummated until the new league year opens on March 17, new Lions head coach Dan Campbell expressed excitement about his team's future.
news

NFL community reacts to virtual Pro Bowl game

With this year's crop of Pro Bowlers being unable to face off on the field, the NFL's all-star game went entirely virtual.
news

Sunday's injury and roster news: Giants sign center Jonotthan Harrison to $2 million futures deal

The New York Giants have signed Jonotthan Harrison to a one-year, $2 million futures deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Seahawks' Jamal Adams: I'd 'run through a brick wall' for Pete Carroll

With 2020 now in the rearview, Seahawks Pro Bowl defensive back Jamal Adams discussed the injuries he played through in his first season in Seattle and his relationship with Pete Carroll.
news

This Week in NFL History: Feb. 1 to Feb. 7; Brady leads largest comeback win in Super Bowl history

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the NFL Media Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
news

NFL players react to stunning Matthew Stafford-Jared Goff trade

Players from around the NFL react to the blockbuster trade that will send Matthew Stafford to the Rams in exchange for Jared Goff and a package of picks.
news

Lions to trade Matthew Stafford to Rams in blockbuster deal involving Jared Goff, picks

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Saturday night that Lions QB ﻿Matthew Stafford is headed to the Rams in exchange for Jared Goff and a package of picks.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW