Mathieu expected to see more time at slot corner

It looks like Tyrann Mathieu, Arizona's Swiss Army Knife in the secondary, will finally get his chance to play at slot corner for the first time this season. Mathieu established himself as a bonafide Defensive Player of the Year candidate last season playing as a slot corner. His inside positioning allowed him to play closer to the line of scrimmage and blitz, or use his strong leaping ability and ball skills to create havoc when covering taller tight ends.