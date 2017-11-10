Martellus Bennett says Packers knew about his injury

"In 10 years of being with the Packers organization and having multiple injuries and surgeries, I have never once felt pressured to play in a game," Nelson wrote in a Twitter post. "If anything I have had to try and convince Dr. McKenzie and the athletic trainers to allow me to practice or play in a game. Dr. McKenzie is very cautious about putting players back on the field with an injury and always puts the player's health before the team."