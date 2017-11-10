Martellus Bennett says Packers knew about his injury

The Green Bay Packers waived tight end Martellus Bennett with a failure to disclose a medical condition designation earlier this week. We now know the nature of that condition.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday on Good Morning Football that Bennett is dealing with a torn rotator cuff, per sources informed of the injury.
Per Rapoport, it's unclear when Bennett initially suffered the injury -- whether it took place before training camp, during, or after. He was healthy when he signed with the team in March. The Packers claim the tight end, who was playing under a three-year, $21 million contract, did not disclose the severity of the injury.
Bennett, however, disputed any notion the Packers were unaware about the severity of his shoulder injury. In an Instagram stories post, Bennett wrote he was transparent with the team about the injury, which got worse as the season progressed. Bennett stated that team doctor Pat McKenzie wanted him to play through the injury. He also claimed that Green Bay cut him after he opted to have surgery based on the recommendations of three other doctors.
"They have access to all my medical records," Bennett wrote. "My shoulder wasn't where it is now at the beginning of the season. I f----- it up playing for the Packers."
The Packers declined to comment on Bennett's remarks. Veteran wide receiver Jordy Nelson, however, weighed in:
"In 10 years of being with the Packers organization and having multiple injuries and surgeries, I have never once felt pressured to play in a game," Nelson wrote in a Twitter post. "If anything I have had to try and convince Dr. McKenzie and the athletic trainers to allow me to practice or play in a game. Dr. McKenzie is very cautious about putting players back on the field with an injury and always puts the player's health before the team."
Although Bennett said he chose to have surgery, it appears he's willing and potentially ready to play for the Patriots. He practiced with the team after passing his physical Friday, Rapoport reported, and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos.