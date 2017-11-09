Patriots claim Martellus Bennett off waiver wire

Martellus Bennett is back in New England.

A day after the Green Bay Packers cut the tight end for his failure to disclose a medical condition, the Patriots claimed him off the waiver wire, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Bennett, 30, returns to the team where he won a Super Bowl title with last season. Whether he'll be able to play soon remains to be seen. A shoulder injury kept him out of Monday's game between the Packers and Detroit Lions, and the Packers had ruled him out for their Sunday game against the Bears before they cut Bennett.

Bennett had 701 receiving yards and seven touchdowns with the Patriots in 2016.

With just 233 yards and no touchdowns off 24 catches in seven games with the Packers, Bennett openly hinted on Instagram last month that he was seriously considering retirement at the end of the season.

It remains to be seen what exact role coach Bill Belichick envisions for Bennett once he's healthy enough to suit up.