Martellus Bennett released by New England Patriots

The soon-to-be 31-year-old should find a market for his services despite being hobbled by injuries in 2017. Bennett openly hinted at retirement last season while he was battling a shoulder injury with the Green Bay Packers. He was eventually cut by the Packers after a disappointing seven-game effort that yielded just 24 catches, 233 yards and zero touchdowns -- and the ire of the Packers' front office.