Martellus Bennett says Packers knew about his injury

The Green Bay Packers waived tight end Martellus Bennett with a failure to disclose a medical condition designation earlier this week. We now know the nature of that condition.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday on Good Morning Football that Bennett is dealing with a torn rotator cuff, per sources informed of the injury.

Per Rapoport, it's unclear when Bennett initially suffered the injury -- whether it took place before training camp, during, or after. He was healthy when he signed with the team in March. The Packers claim the tight end, who was playing under a three-year, $21 million contract, did not disclose the severity of the injury.

Bennett, however, disputed any notion the Packers were unaware about the severity of his shoulder injury. In an Instagram stories post, Bennett wrote he was transparent with the team about the injury, which got worse as the season progressed. Bennett said he didn't trust a team doctor, who he said wanted him to play through the injury. Green Bay cut him after he opted to have surgery based on the recommendations of three other doctors, he wrote.

"They have access to all my medical records," Bennett wrote. "My shoulder wasn't where it is now at the beginning of the season. I f----- it up playing for the Packers."

The Packers declined to comment on Bennett's remarks.

Although Bennett said he chose to have surgery, he passed his physical and practiced with the Patriots on Friday, Rapoport reported.

Via his Instagram stories, new #Patriots TE Martellus Bennett says (among other things) he made the decision to have shoulder surgery when in GB. Yet now waived, Bennett was out at practice in New England today. â Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 10, 2017

Bennett was claimed off waivers by the New England Patriots on Thursday.

The question for the Packers is whether the team will go after any of Bennett's signing bonus money due to the failure to disclose claim. For now, it looks as if he might be in the Patriots' plans moving forward for the rest of the season, if he can remain healthy. He's questionable for Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos.