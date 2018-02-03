Marshon Lattimore wins Defensive Rookie of Year

Perhaps the rookie's most memorable play came on his "butt pick" of Matt Ryan in a huge victory over the Falcons that helped the Saints on their way to the NFC South title. However, it wasn't even Lattimore's best play of the game. That came on a Julio Jones reception at the goal line where the rookie corner out-physicaled the big receiver to keep him out of the end zone. It was the type of play that showed the rookie's talent, promise, and willingness to battle.