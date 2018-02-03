Around the NFL

Marshon Lattimore wins Defensive Rookie of Year

Published: Feb 03, 2018 at 11:12 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The New Orleans Saints' star-studded rookie class swiped another award Saturday as cornerback Marshon Lattimore took home the Defensive Rookie of the Year trophy at NFL Honors. Lattimore won in a landslide, securing 45 votes; Buffalo Bills CB Tre'Davious White (4) and San Francisco 49ers LB Reuben Foster (1) were also considered.

The first-round pick immediately transformed a previously porous Saints secondary in his rookie campaign. Playing with physicality, toughness and ball skills, Lattimore led all rookies in interceptions (5) and passes defended (18) during the regular season. Along with the efforts of rookie running back Alvin Kamara, who took home top offensive rookie of the year honors Saturday, he played an instrumental role in helping the Saints reach the playoffs.

Lattimore's physical traits jump off the game film. The Ohio State product gives zero inches in press coverage, can glide step-for-step with wideouts, owns quick route recognition, has superior vision, and reacts to the ball with lightning fast reflexes. His natural instincts and understanding of defensive concepts made Lattimore an immediate lockdown corner.

The Saints trusted the rookie so much they deployed him on as a shadow defender down the stretch of the season, including taking on Julio Jones one-on-one in two contests. The early-season comparisons between Lattimore and Darrelle Revis doesn't look far off now.

The Pro Bowl cornerback allowed a passer rating of 45.3 over the course of the season, per Pro Football Focus, third-best in the NFL -- less than six points higher than if QBs had simply thrown the ball away. It marked the second lowest passer rating in coverage by any rookie CB since Casey Hayward.

Lattimore did not allow a touchdown on 415 coverage snaps in 2017, and gave up a first down or touchdown on just 27.9 percent of his targets, per PFF.

Lattimore's ability to beat up the opponent's top receiver completely morphed the Saints defense from sieve to respectable. With the rookie taking on the solo matchup, New Orleans could roll safety coverage to the other side of the field, knowing Lattimore wouldn't get burned if left on an island. The rookie allowed a meager 30.4 passer rating on deep throws this season (fourth best in the NFL). For a secondary that routinely got torched and dealt with consistent coverage busts in recent seasons, Lattimore was a godsend.

Perhaps the rookie's most memorable play came on his "butt pick" of Matt Ryan in a huge victory over the Falcons that helped the Saints on their way to the NFC South title. However, it wasn't even Lattimore's best play of the game. That came on a Julio Jones reception at the goal line where the rookie corner out-physicaled the big receiver to keep him out of the end zone. It was the type of play that showed the rookie's talent, promise, and willingness to battle.

The Saints' season ended in misery in Minneapolis, but with Lattimore well on his way to becoming the next Revis, the future in New Orleans looks as bright as the noonday sun glaring off the Gulf Coast.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers explains decision to take pay cut: 'It was the right thing to do'

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers spoke on his significant pay cut on Tuesday, telling reporters that "it was the right thing to do" and a win-win situation for all involved.

news

Jets OC Nathaniel Hackett: Sean Payton violated coaches' code with comments

Jets OC Nathaniel Hackett told reporters that he felt Sean Payton violated the coaches' code with his comments on the 2022 Broncos last week.

news

'Inside Training Camp Live' Buzz: Steelers' Joey Porter Jr. aiming to live up to his billing; Method Man visits Jets

The 2023 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET.

news

Arthur Blank expects Falcons to be 'even more competitive,' sees Desmond Ridder as QB of future

Bijan Robinson is going viral with his route running, Desmond Ridder is preparing to take over as the team's starting quarterback, and owner Arthur Blank couldn't be more optimistic about where the Falcons are headed.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Aug. 1

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Melvin Gordon eager to prove he's 'still got it' with Ravens: 'I'm not ready to give my dream up right now'

Melvin Gordon is out to prove that he still belongs in the NFL. The two-time Pro Bowler inked a one-year contract in Baltimore ahead of training camp and has a preseason opportunity to show out.

news

DeMeco Ryans: Dameon Pierce, Texans RBs will be 'excellent' in Bobby Slowik's run game

Texans coach DeMeco Ryans brought OC Bobby Slowik over from San Francisco with designs on running the Shanahan system, a scheme that historically has generated successful rushing campaigns, in Houston.

news

Commanders WR Terry McLaurin on playing with 10 QBs in four years: 'I've never used it as a crutch'

Washington Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin entered 2023 training camp breaking in yet another quarterback. In McLaurin's four seasons, he's played with 10 different starting QBs, but he doesn't bat an eye at the prospect of building chemistry with quarterback Sam Howell or veteran Jacoby Brissett.

news

WR Christian Kirk believes Jaguars can 'most definitely' have NFL's No. 1 offense

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk admits guarding against regression is a challenge, but one he and his teammates are up to, especially as they strive for higher marks when they embark on the defense of their AFC South title.

news

Top 100 Players of 2023, Nos. 50-41: Kirk Cousins earns career-high ranking; Cooper Kupp drops

It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2023 NFL season. Which players joined Vikings QB Kirk Cousins from Nos. 50-41?

news

Buccaneers OLB Shaq Barrett on returning after daughter's death: 'It's a daily battle, a tough battle'

Barely three months removed from the tragic drowning death of his daughter, Shaquil Barrett is at training camp with the rest of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

news

49ers GM John Lynch on Nick Bosa's camp absence: 'I don't like not having one of our best players here'

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch addressed Nick Bosa's continued absence from training camp as the pass rusher awaits a new contract, stating he doesn't like "not having one of our best players here."

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More