Marshon Lattimore aiming to be 'a Darrelle Revis type'

Marshon Lattimore transformed the New Orleans Saints' defense.

Perhaps it's slightly hyperbolic to shove a huge helping of credit for the Saints' defensive renaissance onto the rookie's plate. It's also certainly not wrong to do so.

The first-round pick has played at a lockdown-level this season, smothering opposing team's top receiver week after week. Officially Lattimore has five passes defended, one pick-six, and no touchdown catches allowed.

The film shows an even better story. Lattimore gives zero inches in press coverage, can run step-for-step down the field with wideouts, has quick route recognition, and seemingly even quicker natural reactions to the ball. It's impressive to watch a rookie like Lattimore trusts his eyes, instincts and physical talent. Where most first-year players second-guess or hesitate for a beat during a play, Lattimore plays with a fluidity and confidence rarely seen in young corners.

It's coming to the point where the Saints could consider leaving Lattimore on an island.

"He's a couple games away from getting that treatment where you're just by yourself and we'll go cover here," veteran safety Kenny Vaccaro told Nick Underhill of the New Orleans Advocate this week.

In fact, that's Lattimore plan.

"Of course, that's the goal. That's the goal," Lattimore said. "Like a Darrelle Revis type. Of course."

Watching him mover around the formation and beat up Devante Adams -- whom defensive coordinators have treated as the Packers go-to target of late -- last week was a wonder to behold from a rookie and an indication of Lattimore's potential as a traveling CB.

Pro Football Focus published a good look at the Ohio State product this week entitled: " Saints CB Marshon Lattimore might be special."

I'll take the "might be" out for them.

According to PFF, Lattimore has been thrown at 22 times for 114 yards, and yielding a passer rating of just 50.2 in five games played. Lattimore's 94.1 grade from PFF is the highest the analytics website has ever given a rookie corner. He's on pace for a far better rookie season than Revis (82.6) and better than all but one season of the veteran's entire career.

Surely a few struggle games will come down the road as the competition ramps up towards the playoffs, but all the traits are there for the rookie to shine.

With Lattimore not giving up big plays, everything falls into place for a heretofore maligned Saints' defense. The opposite corner can receive more help, covering potential big-play problems. And the pass rush has more time to get to the QB with the secondary taking away first and second reads.

Lattimore isn't the only upgrade for an improved Saints team (better linebackers, Alex Okafor's play opposite Cameron Jordan, to name two), but the Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate is the biggest key so far.