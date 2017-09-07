Marshal Yanda: Ravens will be more 'committed' to run

Last year, the Ravens ranked 30th in rushing attempts per game (22.9) and 28th in total rushing yards (1,463). In 2015, Baltimore was 25th in attempts (23.9) and 26th in yards (1,478). The previous year, John Harbaugh's team ranked 11th in attempts (28.0 per game) and eighth in yards (2,019). While correlation doesn't equal causation, it's worth pointing out that 2014 was the last time the Ravens made the playoffs while 2015-2016 were two of the worst years of Harbaugh's tenure.