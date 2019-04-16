Marrone won't discipline RB Fournette following arrest

"We talked about it and you know it's been documented that he was arrested for a suspended license," Marrone said. "And I told him. I try to always put a story to it as a learning lesson, and I told him a story about myself. It was somewhere in the late '90s. I was a national recruiter. I was flying all around the country and I had a speeding ticket in one state and I thought I paid it. All of a sudden recruiting is over and I'm in Dayton Beach, Fla. (and got arrested for not paying the ticket during a traffic stop)...