Jags' Leonard Fournette charged for traffic violation

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette was charged with knowingly driving with a suspended, cancelled or revoked driver's license in Duval County (Fla.) on Thursday, per the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The charge stems from a speeding citation from last November, which Fournette failed to pay, according to WJXT-TV.

Fournette was cited for driving 37 mph in a 25 mph zone on Nov. 17, which carried a fine of $204, per the Duval County Clerk of Courts. Thursday's charge came with a bond of $1,508.

"The Jacksonville Jaguars are aware of the situation involving running back Leonard Fournette and are continuing to gather more information," the team said in a statement. "No further comment will be provided at this time."

Fournette had a disappointing second season in Jacksonville last year, rushing for 439 yards and five touchdowns with an additional 185 receiving yards and one TD through the air in eight games. He also was suspended for the Jaguars' Week 13 game against the Colts for violations of unsportsmanlike conduct and unnecessary roughness.