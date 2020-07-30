Around the NFL

Thursday, Jul 30, 2020 01:55 PM

Marrone hasn't talked to Ngakoue after DE doesn't report to camp

Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Yannick Ngakoue was adamant months ago he wants out of Jacksonville, and a franchise tag isn't going to keep him there if he has his way.

It might keep him from playing anywhere, though. Ngakoue has not reported to Jaguars camp, according to Jacksonville coach Doug Marrone, who told reporters he has not had any conversations with the defensive end, per ESPN's Michael DiRocco.

Such an approach -- a disgruntled, franchise-tagged player who hasn't signed it and refuses to join the team -- isn't unprecedented. Football fans will recall Le'Veon Bell's season-long refusal to report in Pittsburgh that eventually earned him his freedom, which he used to sign a lucrative deal with the New York Jets.

Ngakoue's situation might be different. Since March, the Jaguars have fielded and turned down all offers for the edge rusher, including one that NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported included a Pro Bowl player. Jacksonville's presumed tag-and-trade strategy hasn't exactly produced an end result.

In between, Ngakoue has occasionally tried to muscle his way out of Jacksonville, asking publicly for his freedom via trade and even engaging in a Twitter spat with Jaguars co-owner Tony Khan.

The new collective bargaining agreement -- different than the one under which the NFL and NFLPA operated when Bell sat out all of the 2018 season -- would factor into such a refusal to report if Ngakoue was under contract. He isn't, though, because he hasn't signed his tag, meaning he's not under contract, but he can't sign with anyone but the Jaguars.

Therein lies the impasse. Until Jacksonville fields an offer it deems worthy of a deal, the Jaguars will continue to proceed as usual. Team-friendly folks will paint Ngakoue as the selfish malcontent, while only a trade will bring peace to the situation.

Interested teams will find an athletic havoc-wreaker off the edge who served as a catalyst for Jacksonville's defense in recent years. His viability as "the guy" remains unknown, seeing as he was playing opposite Calais Campbell for much of his productive time in Duval County. We won't get that answer until he takes the field again, either in a now Campbell-less Jacksonville, or somewhere else.

Related Content

Kansas City Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy (25) runs the football during an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs defeated the Raiders, 40-9. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Bucs agree to one-year contract with free-agent RB LeSean McCoy

A cost effective signing could prove major for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Free-agent running back LeSean McCoy has agreed to a one-year deal to join Tom Brady and the Bucs, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday, according to McCoy's agent Drew Rosenhaus.
Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr (55) runs toward the ball during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in New Orleans. The Vikings beat the Saints 26-20. (Matt Patterson via AP)
news

Vikings place Anthony Barr on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Minnesota Vikings announced Thursday that linebacker Anthony Barr had been placed on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list.
Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Darqueze Dennard (21) runs, during the second half at an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
news

Former Bengals CB Darqueze Dennard to sign with Falcons

The Falcons have made a move to add some needed experience to their secondary. Atlanta and former Bengals cornerback Darqueze Dennard have agreed to terms on a one-year deal, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday.
New Seahawks DB Jamal Adams: 'My plan is to retire' in Seattle
news

New Seahawks DB Jamal Adams: 'My plan is to retire' in Seattle

Jamal Adams has gone from potentially becoming a "Jet for life" -- his old general manager's words, not his -- to talking about retiring as a member of his new team, the Seattle Seahawks.
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) looks on prior to the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs defeated the 49ers, 31-20. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Kelce scoffs at Patrick Mahomes' Top 100 ranking: 'It's TV land'

The culmination of the 2020 NFL Top 100 list was controversial in Chiefs Kingdom, and with Patrick Mahomes coming in at No. 4 overall, Travis Kelce was there to sound off for his quarterback.
Cameron Brate: Bucs' offseason workouts were 'calculated risk' 
news

Cameron Brate: Bucs' offseason workouts were 'calculated risk' 

Cameron Brate was among those gathering to work out with new quarterback Tom Brady earlier this offseason. He's also one of the more than four million to have contracted COVID-19 in the United States.
A detail view of a Buffalo Bills helmet during warmups prior to an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Houston Texans, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. The Texans defeated the Bills in overtime, 22-19. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Buffalo Bills send rookies home to conduct virtual meetings

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports that the Buffalo Bills sent all of their rookies home for virtual meetings instead of holding in-person meetings as scheduled in order to stay ahead of any COVID-19-related issues.
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) warms up against the San Francisco 49ers during the NFL NFC Championship football game, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers defeated the Packers 37-20. (Greg Trott via AP)
news

Roundup: Packers place K Mason Crosby on reserve/COVID-19 list

Green Bay announced Thursday that kicker Mason Crosby and tight end Jace Sternberger have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Who else was placed on the list?
Terron Armstead: Saints have 'Super Bowl or bust' mentality 
news

Terron Armstead: Saints have 'Super Bowl or bust' mentality 

Left tackle Terron Armstead verbalized Thursday the Saints' mindset at the start of training camp: "It's gotta be Super Bowl or bust in all honesty."
Harbaugh: I respect Lamar Jackson's stance on signing Antonio Brown
news

Harbaugh: I respect Lamar Jackson's stance on signing Antonio Brown

Ravens coach John Harbaugh discussed Lamar Jackson's recent comments that he still hopes Baltimore signs wide receiver Antonio Brown.
Recovered Dolphins players donating plasma for COVID-19 relief 
news

Recovered Dolphins players donating plasma for COVID-19 relief 

Miami Dolphins players who have already recovered from the COVID-19 virus are boarding the OneBlood Big Red Bus to donate their convalescent plasma. 
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL