Jaguars turned down Ngakoue deal that included Pro Bowler

The Jacksonville Jaguars have parried all offers for Yannick Ngakoue thus far.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday that the Jags have received multiple offers for the pass rusher, but not enough value to deal a player of his caliber, per sources informed of the situation.

Pelissero noted that one of those offers involved a Pro Bowl player that the Jags believed didn't fit their system.

(Sidebar: If a Pro Bowl player doesn't "fit" your system -- assuming he's a true Pro Bowler and not simply a respected veteran added to the all-star squad after the fact -- your system is trash.)

With the franchise tag deadline set to pass without a multi-year deal, Ngakoue can only play 2020 on a one-year deal. He's set to make $17.778 million on the tender.

Pelissero reported that other teams have been told he'd play on the tender, which means the Jags are in no rush to deal him at this point.

Before any trade can be consummated, Ngakoue must sign the franchise tag tender.

The 25-year-old edge rusher has made it clear he wants out of Jacksonville. To this point, the Jags have held firm that they wouldn't trade an elite, young pass rusher like Ngakoue without getting top compensation.