Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown on Ravens offensive balance: 'We're going to get it right'

Published: May 26, 2021 at 09:00 PM
﻿Marquise Brown﻿ made more noise after the Baltimore Ravens' 17-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round than he or any of his offensive teammates did on the field in the season-ending defeat.

Brown called for balance, an improved passing attack to compliment the league's most revered rushing attack.

With the Ravens having selected Minnesota's ﻿Rashod Bateman﻿ in the first round and signed ﻿Sammy Watkins﻿ in free agency, Brown is confident Baltimore will get things right as it relates to the ﻿Lamar Jackson﻿-led offense becoming a dual threat.

"I let the outside be the outside when they talk," Brown said via the team website's John Eisenberg. "We're the Ravens. If it's the scheme, if it's the players, that's on us. We're going to get it right. That's why we're out here now, to get it right."

The top-ranked rushing offense in 2020 just as it was in a record-setting 2019, the Ravens rushing attack has been successful at an all-time rate, but the Baltimore passing game was last in the NFL in 2020. To many, it's perhaps the reason Baltimore has been good, but not great.

Individually, "Hollywood" Brown has found the spotlight hard to come by and the box-office returns have hardly been blockbuster since he was taken in the 2019 first round. He's averaged 52 catches and 676 yards receiving over his first two seasons, which is fine and all, but far from eye-popping for a No. 1 wide receiver.

Now, Brown will be complimented by more talent on the outside, which, per conventional wisdom, should lead to some more favorable numbers passing- and receiving-wise.

"We've been gelling good so far," Brown said. "We're just going to try to complement each other the best we can, go out here and win a Super Bowl."

The Super Bowl's a long ways away and so too is a cohesive passing game at this stage of the year, but the talent is in place for more balance. And, ultimately, Brown believes that will lead to more points and more success.

"Our expectation is to score a lot of points," Brown said. "However we do that, with the least amount of passing attempts or with the most. We want to score as many points as we possibly can.

Related Content

news

Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell: 'All of us are tired of losing'

Clelin Ferrell's stats and the Raiders' overall results during his time with the Silver and Black have been underwhelming. The Las Vegas edge rusher admits "all of us are tired of losing," but is also adamant that he needs to stay "true to myself" and "the No. 1 thing is I know it's going to pay off."
news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence 'really excited to play with' Tim Tebow

Tim Tebow's signing has been met with seemingly as much criticism as hoopla, but for Trevor Lawrence, it's been a chance to get to know another former first-round QB and he's been happy with what he's seen thus far. 
news

NFL community celebrates Adam Vinatieri's retirement

The most accomplished kicker in NFL history is hanging up his cleats.

﻿Adam Vinatieri﻿ announced Wednesday he's planning to retire. After 24 NFL seasons, the former Patriots and Colts star is the unassailable G.O.A.T. at his position. His retirement prompted reactions from around the league.
news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa admits he 'wasn't comfortable' as rookie; says confidence, hip have improved significantly

Tua Tagovailoa admitted Wednesday that he wasn't always comfortable running the Dolphins offense as a rookie, but his confidence, along with his hip, have improved in a big way heading into the 2021 campaign. 
news

Former Patriots, Colts K Adam Vinatieri says he plans to retire

Following a 2020 campaign in which he did not play, all-time great kicker Adam Vinatieri announced his plans to retire on Wednesday.
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson on contract: 'I would love to be in Baltimore forever'

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson told reporters Wednesday he'd love to remain a Baltimore Raven forever as the 2019 MVP approaches one of the NFL's next big pay days. 
news

Roundup: Cowboys hire former Giants coach Ben McAdoo as consultant

Dallas is hiring former Big Blue head coach Ben McAdoo as a consultant. The move reunites McAdoo with Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy, under whom McAdoo coached tight ends and quarterbacks in Green Bay from 2006 to 2013.
news

NFL, NFLPA agree to $208.2M salary cap ceiling for 2022 season

The NFL and the NFLPA on Wednesday agreed to a $208.2 million salary cap ceiling for the 2022 season, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
news

NFL owners approve expanded rule on low blocks, 90-man rosters to start training camp

In an effort to increase player safety, NFL owners approved a change to the league's low block rule. The league also approved 90-man rosters to start training camp and set cut dates.
news

Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers to face off in latest edition of 'The Match'

In a pseudo rematch of the 2020 NFC Championship Game, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers will meet on the golf course this summer in the latest edition of "The Match."
news

Michael Pittman: New Colts QB Carson Wentz 'is on a mission'

Carson Wentz is entering his first season with the Indianapolis Colts. Second-year receiver Michael Pittman believes his new quarterback is "so dialed in that he is on a mission."
