Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown on Ravens offensive balance: 'We're going to get it right'

﻿Marquise Brown﻿ made more noise after the Baltimore Ravens' 17-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round than he or any of his offensive teammates did on the field in the season-ending defeat.

Brown called for balance, an improved passing attack to compliment the league's most revered rushing attack.

With the Ravens having selected Minnesota's ﻿Rashod Bateman﻿ in the first round and signed ﻿Sammy Watkins﻿ in free agency, Brown is confident Baltimore will get things right as it relates to the ﻿Lamar Jackson﻿-led offense becoming a dual threat.

"I let the outside be the outside when they talk," Brown said via the team website's John Eisenberg. "We're the Ravens. If it's the scheme, if it's the players, that's on us. We're going to get it right. That's why we're out here now, to get it right."

The top-ranked rushing offense in 2020 just as it was in a record-setting 2019, the Ravens rushing attack has been successful at an all-time rate, but the Baltimore passing game was last in the NFL in 2020. To many, it's perhaps the reason Baltimore has been good, but not great.

Individually, "Hollywood" Brown has found the spotlight hard to come by and the box-office returns have hardly been blockbuster since he was taken in the 2019 first round. He's averaged 52 catches and 676 yards receiving over his first two seasons, which is fine and all, but far from eye-popping for a No. 1 wide receiver.

Now, Brown will be complimented by more talent on the outside, which, per conventional wisdom, should lead to some more favorable numbers passing- and receiving-wise.

"We've been gelling good so far," Brown said. "We're just going to try to complement each other the best we can, go out here and win a Super Bowl."

The Super Bowl's a long ways away and so too is a cohesive passing game at this stage of the year, but the talent is in place for more balance. And, ultimately, Brown believes that will lead to more points and more success.