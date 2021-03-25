Around the NFL

Marlon Mack confident Colts' loaded backfield can 'make it work' with 'only one ball'

Published: Mar 25, 2021 at 08:27 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

﻿Marlon Mack﻿ returns to the Indianapolis Colts in a different position than the one he had a year ago.

At this time last year, Mack was the Colts' top running back. Since then, everything has changed.

The Colts drafted Jonathan Taylor to be a one-two punch with Mack. Then Mack blew out his Achilles in Week 1, ending his 2020 campaign before it got off the ground. Now Taylor, who galloped for 1,169 yards and 11 TDs as a rookie, is the clear lead back heading into 2021.

With Taylor, Mack, ﻿Nyheim Hines﻿ and ﻿Jordan Wilkins﻿, the Colts backfield is stacked. Touches could be hard to come by for the RB coming off a devastating injury.

Mack re-signed with the Colts on a one-year contract to prove he could still be a difference-maker despite a likely diminished role. Instead of signing elsewhere with a potentially easier path to touches, Mack placed his faith in a coaching staff he knows and trusts.

"I know coach Frank (Reich) -- those guys are going to cook something good for us," Mack said, via the team's official website. "I know it is only one ball, but those guys are going to take care of each one of us. We know we are going to make it work.

"As long as we get to that one thing, that one main goal -- that Super Bowl -- I think we are going to all be good and happy with it."

Taylor, as Reich has noted this offseason, has earned the bulk of the workload. The former second-round pick displayed tackle-breaking burst and the ability to smash a home run on any touch. Taylor's load could leave Mack, Hines and Wilkins battling for scraps and mostly pass-catching downs.

Instead of fretting about his workload, Mack focuses on the talented backfield being able to dominate no matter who is in the game.

"This is going to be crazy because once one guy gets hot, it doesn't stop because the next guy is going to do the same thing, and the next guy -- like all of us have that one-play thing," Mack said. "We all can take one play, and it's going to pop for 60. So every team has to be on their toes because we are going to keep running, and they have to be prepared for it."

As much as fantasy football managers hate multiple good running backs on the same squad, a loaded backfield is a good problem to have for Reich. The Colts want to surround ﻿Carson Wentz﻿ with a steady run game in his first season in Indy. With injuries a veritable inevitability at the RB position, the Colts have confidence that if one player goes down, they have the talent not to miss a beat when the next man steps in.

Related Content

news

Malcolm Butler agrees to one-year deal with Cardinals worth up to $6M

The Cardinals continue to add. This time, they're getting a former Super Bowl hero. CB Malcolm Butler has agreed to terms with Arizona on a one-year deal, the team announced.
news

Joe Flacco joining Eagles to 'help' Jalen Hurts but also 'prove' he can still play

Joe Flacco is with his fourth team in as many years, and again walking into a situation in which he's expected to serve as a veteran backup. The former Super Bowl MVP is determined to offer more to the Eagles than just mentorship for Jalen Hurts.
news

NFL memo announces updated COVID-19 protocols for 2021 draft rooms

All 32 NFL teams received a memo Thursday with updates on the COVID-19 protocols for 2021 draft rooms. The memo reveals relaxed guidelines for fully vaccinated individuals.
news

Brandon Beane: Bills want contract extension with Josh Allen 'that works for him and works for us'

No quarterback in recent memory has turned his game around as swiftly as Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen﻿. Now, the Bills need to lock down their QB for the long haul.
news

New Falcons TE Lee Smith doesn't view Atlanta as 'no-hope rebuild'

The Falcons have plenty of holes to fill on their top-heavy roster under new GM Terry Fontenot and coach Arthur Smith. At least one new addition, Lee Smith, believes the turnaround could be quick.
news

Patriots OT Trent Brown: Relationship with Raiders 'wasn't a good fit'

Trent Brown helped New England win Super Bowl LIII, which earned him a massive contract with the Raiders. However, the offensive tackle says after leaving the Patriots, "nothing has gone right for me."
news

Patriots OL Justin Herron rescues woman from assault attempt in Arizona park

Patriots lineman Justin Herron and Murry Rogers were honored by the Tempe Police Department in a Wednesday press conference for rescuing a 71-year-old Arizona woman from an alleged sexual assault attempt. 
news

FA pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney visits Browns

The Cleveland Browns hosted edge rusher ﻿Jadeveon Clowney﻿ on a visit, per the league's transaction wire.  
news

Houston Texans promote Greg Grissom to team president

The Houston Texans have a new team president. Houston announced Wednesday afternoon that it has promoted Greg Grissom, formerly the Texans' senior vice president of development, to president.
news

Colts WR T.Y. Hilton signs one-year, $10M deal to stay in Indy

﻿T.Y. Hilton﻿ is staying with the Colts. The veteran receiver is expected to sign a one-year deal to remain in Indy, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.
news

Jaguars sign QB C.J. Beathard to two-year, $5M deal 

The Jaguars added depth to their QB room. Ian Rapoport reports that Jacksonville is expected to sign former 49ers QB ﻿C.J. Beathard﻿.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW