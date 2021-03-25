Marlon Mack confident Colts' loaded backfield can 'make it work' with 'only one ball'

﻿Marlon Mack﻿ returns to the Indianapolis Colts in a different position than the one he had a year ago.

At this time last year, Mack was the Colts' top running back. Since then, everything has changed.

The Colts drafted Jonathan Taylor to be a one-two punch with Mack. Then Mack blew out his Achilles in Week 1, ending his 2020 campaign before it got off the ground. Now Taylor, who galloped for 1,169 yards and 11 TDs as a rookie, is the clear lead back heading into 2021.

With Taylor, Mack, ﻿Nyheim Hines﻿ and ﻿Jordan Wilkins﻿, the Colts backfield is stacked. Touches could be hard to come by for the RB coming off a devastating injury.

Mack re-signed with the Colts on a one-year contract to prove he could still be a difference-maker despite a likely diminished role. Instead of signing elsewhere with a potentially easier path to touches, Mack placed his faith in a coaching staff he knows and trusts.

"I know coach Frank (Reich) -- those guys are going to cook something good for us," Mack said, via the team's official website. "I know it is only one ball, but those guys are going to take care of each one of us. We know we are going to make it work.

"As long as we get to that one thing, that one main goal -- that Super Bowl -- I think we are going to all be good and happy with it."