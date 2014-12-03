Around the NFL

Mark Sanchez, Pete Carroll leaving USC feud behind

Published: Dec 03, 2014 at 02:03 AM

Five years after Pete Carroll blasted Mark Sanchez for leaving USC early to enter the NFL draft, the wayward couple will meet again when the Seahawks visit the Eagles on Sunday.

But any resentment over that moment seems to have faded. Sanchez likely recognized that Carroll was being a little selfish. And Carroll probably realized that Sanchez knew Carroll was right, but needed to capitalize on a booming market for quarterbacks in the draft.

This will be the second time the pair will face off in the NFL. Sanchez and the Jets were demolished in Seattle back in 2011. This time, though, Carroll faces his old quarterback with a much better supporting cast.

And before the game, they will hug it out.

"He's great," Sanchez said Tuesday, via The Philadelphia Daily News. "He texted me during preseason -- you're doing awesome, so happy to see you back, having fun -- that means the world to me, because that's somebody I really respect. I had so much fun playing for him. It'll be good to see him again . . . He's a really good coach and a good friend."

Sanchez has every right to carry a little resentment, and perhaps he still does. What Carroll did at USC was unprofessional and could have potentially torpedoed his draft stock in a different situation.

We'll see if it's actually water under the bridge or not. This is likely the best chance Sanchez will have to make Carroll pay with Seattle in the thick of a heated divisional race.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews Cowboys-Bears and reacts to Brian Hoyer earning the nod over Johnny Manziel. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Dak Prescott fined $25K for comments directed at refs following Wild Card Round loss to 49ers

The NFL fined Dallas Cowboys quarterback ﻿Dak Prescott﻿ $25K on Thursday for comments the QB made following last Sunday's wild-card loss to the 49ers, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Texans conduct HC interview with veteran QB Josh McCown for second consecutive year

The Houston Texans' continued search for a head coach has led them back to an intriguing candidate from last year's hiring cycle.
news

2021 NFL playoffs: Divisional Round injury report

Check out each team's injury report for the Divisional Round of the 2021 NFL playoffs.
news

Colts owner Irsay says comments weren't directed at Wentz: 'I would have told Carson face-to-face'

Jim Irsay's football team concluded the 2021 season with an epic collapse, getting dominated by a lowly division rival to surrender a chance to win its way into the playoffs. Nearly a week later, the Colts owner addressed the club's lingering disappointment.
news

Mike Vrabel: Titans to decide on Derrick Henry's status vs. Bengals on Friday

Titans coach Mike Vrabel told reporters Thursday that running back Derrick Henry is "progressing well" as he ramps up ahead of Saturday's Divisional Round game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
news

Chiefs LB Willie Gay Jr. arrested for misdemeanor criminal damage

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. was arrested Wednesday night in Overland Park, Kansas, for misdemeanor criminal damage, according to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office.
news

Jerick McKinnon giving Chiefs 'all kinds of confidence' he can contribute after performance vs. Steelers

The Chiefs' backfield received a boost from Jerick McKinnon during their wild-card win over the Steelers. Could McKinnon be called on again in the Divisional Round vs. the Bills?
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Thursday, Jan. 20

The Buccaneers are still without a number of offensive starters at practice. Center Ryan Jensen, RT ﻿Tristan Wirfs﻿ and RB Ronald Jones were listed as DNPs again.  Also, the latest NFL roster and injury news from Thursday.
news

Mike McCarthy has 'great confidence' in himself as Cowboys coach: 'I know how to win in this league'

The dust has settled in Arlington. Now it's time to determine just how solid the footing is under Mike McCarthy. The Cowboys coach has been forced to answer questions about his job status following last week's loss to San Francisco.
news

Howie Roseman: Eagles 'expected more from' Jalen Reagor at this point

﻿Jalen Reagor﻿ caught one pass for two yards in the Eagles' wild-card defeat. He also muffed two punts, losing the first and the slim chance Philadelphia had of staging a massive comeback.
news

NFL files motion to dismiss Jon Gruden lawsuit, compel arbitration 

The NFL on Wednesday filed a motion to dismiss lawsuits filed by Jon Gruden on Nov. 12 against the league and Commissioner Roger Goodell alleging the parties sought to raze Gruden's career with the release of private emails in which the former Raiders head coach used misogynistic, homophobic and racist terms. 
news

Mason Rudolph, Dwayne Haskins excited at prospect of competing to be Steelers' QB1 next season

Steelers quarterbacks ﻿Dwayne Haskins﻿ and ﻿Mason Rudolph﻿ are each relishing the chance to be the franchise's next starting quarterback.  
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW