Marion Grice leaves Chargers for Arizona Cardinals

Arizona swooped in Monday and plucked rookie running back Marion Grice off the San Diego Chargers' practice squad, the team announced Tuesday.
The move was of interest because, with injuries to Ryan Mathews and Danny Woodhead -- the latter of whom was out for the season -- Grice was a likely candidate to be elevated to the Chargers' own 53-man roster.
Instead, the sixth-round pick out of Arizona State reportedly took a physical and is signing a two-year contract with the Cardinals, per U-T San Diego. A practice squad player may sign on any team's active roster.
Arizona targeted Grice after placing Jonathan Dwyer on the NFI list following his recent arrest. Grice ran for 79 yards on 17 carries against the Cards in the final preseason game. Clearly, the Cardinals brass liked what it saw.
Knowing San Diego's injury situation, the Cards flew after the rookie running back before the Chargers could make the move.
Donald Brown and undrafted rookie Branden Oliver currently sit as the only running backs on the Chargers' roster. Expect the team to add at least one body before Wednesday's practice.
