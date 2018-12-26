 Skip to main content
Marcus Mariota will do everything in his power to play

Published: Dec 26, 2018 at 02:07 AM
Herbie Teope
Herbie Teope

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota's availability for Sunday's showdown against the Indianapolis Colts remains in the air after he suffered a stinger in Week 16.

Mariota's status, however, should clear up in the coming days as the Titans prepare for a matchup with a shot at the postseason hanging in the balance.

"Just taking it day to day," Mariota said Wednesday morning during an appearance on 104.5-FM, via the Titans' official website. "I am doing my best, (trying) to get back. That's all I can do. I'll do everything in my power to see if I can go. Again, it is just taking it one day at a time."

Mariota left Week 16's game against the Washington Redskins late in the second quarter, and Blaine Gabbert finished the game in the Titans' 25-16 win.

"It was one of those deals where it kind of crunched, and basically sent my whole right side numb and tingly," Mariota, who did not practice on Wednesday, said of the play that knocked him out of the game. "It was one of those things, man, and it's unfortunate because nerves are weird, they take time. But again, I am fighting and I am going to do my best to be out there."

Gabbert proved more than capable in relief of Mariota last week, completing 7 of 11 passes for 101 yards, which included the game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter. The Titans earlier in the week also signed quarterback Austin Davis to bolster depth.

But with so much at stake, the Titans would likely prefer to have Mariota available in a critical game. Speaking to reporters Wednesday, coach Mike Vrabel said Mariota could play even if he sits out practice all week.

Tennessee, which has won four straight games and enters Week 17 with a 9-6 record, clinches a playoff berth with a win. The Titans can also win the AFC South with a win combined with a Houston Texans (10-5) loss. To secure the AFC South and a first-round bye, the Titans must defeat the Colts, then need the Texans, New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens to lose their respective games.

