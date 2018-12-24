Injuries: Marcus Mariota (stinger) feeling better

Marcus Mariota's status is uncertain, but there's good news: He feels better.

Mariota's injury, which the Titans are calling a stinger, is improving, according to coach Mike Vrabel, who hoped his quarterback can complete some work Monday and during the week.

Mariota missed the entire second half of Saturday's win over the Washington Redskins due to the injury, which he sustained while being sacked by defensive tackle Jonathan Allen. He was listed as questionable, but never returned as Blaine Gabbert led the Titans to a 25-16 win.

Gabbert was adequate in the victory, completing 7 of 11 passes for 101 yards and the go-ahead touchdown on a well-timed play-action bootleg pass to tight end MyCole Pruitt. But in the larger scheme, the Titans are undoubtedly better with Mariota under center than Gabbert, no matter how admirable of an effort he provided in relief. With a huge showdown ahead on Sunday night against the Colts, this will be a topic worth monitoring all week.

Tennessee will likely be without perhaps their most important defender, though. Vrabel said Monday he doesn't expect defensive tackle Jurrell Casey (knee) to play in Week 17. Casey suffered the injury Saturday, needed to be helped off the field and did not return.

The Pro Bowl selection is the driving force of Tennessee's front seven, an incredibly quick wrecking ball and constant problem for opposing offensive lines. His absence would be a big one for the Titans.

Elsewhere in injury news:

1. Panthers quarterback Taylor Heinicke (elbow) is undergoing an MRI and will be evaluated further, coach Ron Rivera said Monday.

2. Rams running back Todd Gurley (knee), who sat out Week 16's win over the Arizona Cardinals, might also miss Week 17's game, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

3. Eagles coach Doug Pederson confirmed to reporters Monday quarterback Nick Foles will start in Week 17 against the Redskins. Carson Wentz (back) will remain on the 53-man roster.

4. Texans coach Bill O'Brien said "I think he's got a chance" in reference to running back Lamar Miller, who missed Week 16 with an ankle injury.

5. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin told reporters Sunday linebacker Vince Williams (foot) was undergoing further evaluation.