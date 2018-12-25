NFL playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 17 of season

Playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 17 of the 2018 season:
NFC
CLINCHED
New Orleans Saints -- NFC South division title and home-field advantage
Los Angeles Rams -- NFC West division title
Chicago Bears -- NFC North division title
Dallas Cowboys -- NFC East division title
Seattle Seahawks -- playoff berth
LOS ANGELES RAMS (12-3) vs. San Francisco (4-11) -- Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, FOX
Los Angeles clinches a first-round bye with:
1. LAR win or tie OR
2. CHI loss or tie
CHICAGO BEARS (11-4) (at Minnesota (8-6-1) -- Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, FOX
Chicago clinches a first-round bye with:
1. CHI win + LAR loss
MINNESOTA VIKINGS (8-6-1) (vs. Chicago (11-4) -- Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, FOX
Minnesota clinches a playoff berth with:
1. MIN win or tie OR
2. PHI loss or tie
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (8-7) (at Washington (7-8) -- Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, FOX
Philadelphia clinches a playoff berth with:
1. PHI win + MIN loss
AFC
CLINCHED
Kansas City Chiefs -- Playoff berth
Los Angeles Chargers -- Playoff berth
New England Patriots - AFC East division title
Houston Texans -- Playoff berth
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (11-4) (vs. Oakland (4-11) -- Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, CBS
Kansas City clinches AFC West division title and home-field advantage throughout AFC playoffs with:
1. KC win OR
2. KC tie + LAC loss or tie OR
3. LAC loss + NE loss or tie + HOU loss or tie OR
4. LAC loss + NE loss or tie + KC clinches at least a tie in strength of victory tiebreaker over HOU
Kansas City clinches AFC West division title and a first-round bye with:
1. LAC loss + NE loss or tie OR
2. LAC loss + HOU loss or tie
3. LAC loss + KC clinches at least a tie in strength of victory tiebreaker over HOU
Kansas City clinches AFC West division title with:
1. LAC loss OR
2. KC tie + LAC tie
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (10-5) (vs. New York Jets (4-11) -- Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, CBS
New England clinches home-field advantage throughout AFC playoffs with:
1. NE win + KC loss + LAC loss
New England clinches a first-round bye with:
1. NE win OR
2. NE tie + HOU loss or tie OR
3. BAL loss or tie + HOU loss + TEN loss or tie
HOUSTON TEXANS (10-5) (vs. Jacksonville (5-10) -- Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, CBS
Houston clinches AFC South division title and home-field advantage throughout AFC playoffs with:
1. HOU win + NE loss or tie + KC loss + LAC loss + HOU clinches a tie in strength of victory tiebreaker over KC
Houston clinches AFC South division title and a first-round bye with:
1. HOU win + NE loss or tie OR
2. HOU win + KC loss + LAC loss + HOU clinches a tie in strength of victory tiebreaker over KC OR
3. HOU tie + NE loss OR
4. IND-TEN tie + NE loss + BAL win + HOU clinches a tie in strength of victory tiebreaker over BAL
Houston clinches AFC South division title with:
1. HOU win or tie OR
2. IND-TEN tie
BALTIMORE RAVENS (9-6) (vs. Cleveland (7-7-1) -- Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, CBS
Baltimore clinches AFC North division title and a first-round bye with:
1. BAL win + NE loss + HOU loss + IND-TEN does not end in a tie OR
2. BAL win + NE loss + HOU loss + BAL clinches at least a tie in strength of victory tiebreaker over HOU
Baltimore clinches AFC North division title with:
1. BAL win OR
2. PIT loss OR
3. BAL tie + PIT tie
Baltimore clinches a playoff berth with:
1. BAL tie + IND-TEN tie
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (11-4) (at Denver (6-9) -- Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, CBS
Los Angeles clinches AFC West division title and home-field advantage throughout AFC playoffs with:
1. LAC win + KC loss or tie OR
2. LAC tie + KC loss
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (9-6) (at Tennessee (9-6) -- Sunday night, 8:20 PM ET, NBC
Indianapolis clinches AFC South division title with:
1. IND win + HOU loss
Indianapolis clinches a playoff berth with:
1. IND win OR
2. IND tie + PIT loss or tie OR
3. IND tie + BAL loss
TENNESSEE TITANS (9-6) (vs. Indianapolis (9-6) -- Sunday night, 8:20 PM ET, NBC
Tennessee clinches AFC South division title and first-round bye with:
1. TEN win + HOU loss + NE loss + BAL loss or tie
Tennessee clinches AFC South division title with:
1. TEN win + HOU loss
Tennessee clinches a playoff berth with:
1. TEN win
PITTSBURGH STEELERS (8-6-1) (vs. Cincinnati (6-9) -- Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, CBS
Pittsburgh clinches AFC North division title with:
1. PIT win + BAL loss or tie OR
2. PIT tie + BAL loss
Pittsburgh clinches a playoff berth with:
1. PIT win + IND-TEN tie