NFL playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 17 of season

Playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 17 of the 2018 season:

NFC

CLINCHED

New Orleans Saints -- NFC South division title and home-field advantage

Los Angeles Rams -- NFC West division title

Chicago Bears -- NFC North division title

Dallas Cowboys -- NFC East division title

Seattle Seahawks -- playoff berth

LOS ANGELES RAMS (12-3) vs. San Francisco (4-11) -- Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, FOX

Los Angeles clinches a first-round bye with:

1. LAR win or tie OR

2. CHI loss or tie

CHICAGO BEARS (11-4) (at Minnesota (8-6-1) -- Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, FOX

Chicago clinches a first-round bye with:

1. CHI win + LAR loss

MINNESOTA VIKINGS (8-6-1) (vs. Chicago (11-4) -- Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, FOX

Minnesota clinches a playoff berth with:

1. MIN win or tie OR

2. PHI loss or tie

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (8-7) (at Washington (7-8) -- Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, FOX

Philadelphia clinches a playoff berth with:

1. PHI win + MIN loss

AFC

CLINCHED

Kansas City Chiefs -- Playoff berth

Los Angeles Chargers -- Playoff berth

New England Patriots - AFC East division title

Houston Texans -- Playoff berth

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (11-4) (vs. Oakland (4-11) -- Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, CBS

Kansas City clinches AFC West division title and home-field advantage throughout AFC playoffs with:

1. KC win OR

2. KC tie + LAC loss or tie OR

3. LAC loss + NE loss or tie + HOU loss or tie OR

4. LAC loss + NE loss or tie + KC clinches at least a tie in strength of victory tiebreaker over HOU

Kansas City clinches AFC West division title and a first-round bye with:

1. LAC loss + NE loss or tie OR

2. LAC loss + HOU loss or tie

3. LAC loss + KC clinches at least a tie in strength of victory tiebreaker over HOU

Kansas City clinches AFC West division title with:

1. LAC loss OR

2. KC tie + LAC tie

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (10-5) (vs. New York Jets (4-11) -- Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, CBS

New England clinches home-field advantage throughout AFC playoffs with:

1. NE win + KC loss + LAC loss

New England clinches a first-round bye with:

1. NE win OR

2. NE tie + HOU loss or tie OR

3. BAL loss or tie + HOU loss + TEN loss or tie

HOUSTON TEXANS (10-5) (vs. Jacksonville (5-10) -- Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, CBS

Houston clinches AFC South division title and home-field advantage throughout AFC playoffs with:

1. HOU win + NE loss or tie + KC loss + LAC loss + HOU clinches a tie in strength of victory tiebreaker over KC

Houston clinches AFC South division title and a first-round bye with:

1. HOU win + NE loss or tie OR

2. HOU win + KC loss + LAC loss + HOU clinches a tie in strength of victory tiebreaker over KC OR

3. HOU tie + NE loss OR

4. IND-TEN tie + NE loss + BAL win + HOU clinches a tie in strength of victory tiebreaker over BAL

Houston clinches AFC South division title with:

1. HOU win or tie OR

2. IND-TEN tie

BALTIMORE RAVENS (9-6) (vs. Cleveland (7-7-1) -- Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, CBS

Baltimore clinches AFC North division title and a first-round bye with:

1. BAL win + NE loss + HOU loss + IND-TEN does not end in a tie OR

2. BAL win + NE loss + HOU loss + BAL clinches at least a tie in strength of victory tiebreaker over HOU

Baltimore clinches AFC North division title with:

1. BAL win OR

2. PIT loss OR

3. BAL tie + PIT tie

Baltimore clinches a playoff berth with:

1. BAL tie + IND-TEN tie

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (11-4) (at Denver (6-9) -- Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, CBS

Los Angeles clinches AFC West division title and home-field advantage throughout AFC playoffs with:

1. LAC win + KC loss or tie OR

2. LAC tie + KC loss

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (9-6) (at Tennessee (9-6) -- Sunday night, 8:20 PM ET, NBC

Indianapolis clinches AFC South division title with:

1. IND win + HOU loss

Indianapolis clinches a playoff berth with:

1. IND win OR

2. IND tie + PIT loss or tie OR

3. IND tie + BAL loss

TENNESSEE TITANS (9-6) (vs. Indianapolis (9-6) -- Sunday night, 8:20 PM ET, NBC

Tennessee clinches AFC South division title and first-round bye with:

1. TEN win + HOU loss + NE loss + BAL loss or tie

Tennessee clinches AFC South division title with:

1. TEN win + HOU loss

Tennessee clinches a playoff berth with:

1. TEN win

PITTSBURGH STEELERS (8-6-1) (vs. Cincinnati (6-9) -- Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, CBS

Pittsburgh clinches AFC North division title with:

1. PIT win + BAL loss or tie OR

2. PIT tie + BAL loss

Pittsburgh clinches a playoff berth with:

1. PIT win + IND-TEN tie