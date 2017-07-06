Marcus Mariota: Future Titans payday not on my mind

"For any athlete, anybody in professional sports, it's out of your control. I mean, you've got to play well, you've got to do certain things, things kind of have to line up for those contracts to happen. I can't think about next season or the season after that," Mariota told KHON-TV in Hawaii. "I've got to focus on our first game and continue to be the best guy that I can be for the team. If all those things happen and things go right and that contract is up, and you know, I'd love to be in Nashville and I think the Titans are such a great organization, that it would be a lot of fun to play for them for a long time."