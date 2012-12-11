Marcus Allen memories; Hall of Fame anniversary

Marcus Allen is one of the greatest players in football history, winning a Heisman Trophy, an NFL regular season Most Valuable Player Award and a Super Bowl MVP. Allen's feud with the late Raiders owner Al Davis remains one of the NFL's great mysteries. Relive the career of the ultimate three-down running back when NFL Network premieres "A Football Life: Marcus Allen" tonight at 8 p.m. ET.
Here's what else is on tap for Wednesday:
» Get a head start on Wednesday's football talk -- and hear from Matt Millen on Marcus Allen's memorable years with the Los Angeles Raiders -- on "NFL AM" today beginning at 6 a.m. ET on NFL Network. And don't miss a brand-new episode of "Sound FX" tonight at 10:30.
» Ian Rapoport ranks all Week 15's matchups in the Rap Sheet Rankings.
» Gil Brandt breaks down who's leading in the various 2012 awards races.
» Brian Billick profiles the six most important players in six pivotal Week 15 matchups.
» Bucky Brooks looks ahead to Thursday night's battle between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Philadelphia Eagles on NFL Network.
» Make sure to vote for the week's top plays and players, including Rookie of the Week, Air and Ground Performers of the Week, and Never Say Never Moment of the Week.