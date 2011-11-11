Game Picks

Manning's Giants will remain hot, deal 49ers their second loss

Published: Nov 11, 2011 at 05:53 AM

Albert Breer went 9-5 with his predictions in Week 9 and is now 83-48 for the season. How will he fare in Week 10? His picks are below, with home teams listed second:

Red-zone woes bite the Saints' defense, which has struggled with injuries and a lack of play-making ability all year long.

Carolina has quietly improved over the course of the year, while the Titans have regressed. Expect calls to see Jake Locker get louder (and not because Matt Hasselbeck's lacking).

Love how Andy Dalton and A.J. Green have become a presence. Don't love them against Pittsburgh's defense, smarting after the Baltimore game, even without LaMarr Woodley.

Cleveland has scored a grand total of 28 points the past three weeks. Too bad for Pat Shurmur that Sam Bradford's not still on his team.

The Bills had shown massive improvement defensively in the weeks leading into the Jets game, and hadn't been held under 20 points before that one. So I'd give them a mulligan for that performance.

Looking at the remainder of Indianapolis' schedule, this looks like the Colts' best shot to crack that goose egg. The Jags' defense won't let it happen.

The roller-coaster that is Tebow Perception takes another downward turn this week, with K.C. needing to keep pace with Oakland. Not much to like about Tim vs. Romeo Crennel.

Everything about the Dolphins is dysfunctional. Except this: The players haven't stopped fighting for Tony Sparano. Against the reeling 'Skins, that will be enough.

Cue the " Eagles are back!" boasts. A must-win for Philly, which will showcase its off-the-charts speed against the Cardinals' defense.

Losing Gerald McCoy will hurt the Bucs against the vaunted Houston running game. And counting on Albert Haynesworth in that area is a bad bet to make.

The kind of "Taking Care of Business" game that Baltimore struggled with in Jacksonville and Tennessee earlier in the year. The Ravens show their growth on the opposite coast.

I don't like the Bears' offensive line against the Lions' defensive front any more this month than I did last month. So if Chicago's gonna pull it off, it'll have to be behind Matt Forte.

One of those crossroads games, where streaking teams get to test their legitimacy. I think both clubs will be plenty tough on Sunday. And Eli Manning will come through at the end. Again.

Death by papercut! The Jets consistently move the ball on New England, but stall in the red zone. The field goals will be enough to force a third straight season split between these two.

There's reason to worry about the Packers' defense, and it might be more than just a nicked up Tramon Williams. Still, on Monday night at Lambeau, it's Aaron Rodgers' show.

