Mailbag: Patriots poised to shake up 2018 NFL Draft?

As all fantasy football owners can attest, the draft doesn't always go your way. I would have so much respect for the general manager who holds his first presser after the draft and just keeps it real. "Yeah, I had a plan going into this, but (insert buddy/rival GM) went right before me and picked my guy, so I kind of panicked and chose (insert first-round pick) before time ran out. By Saturday afternoon, I was dejected and drunk, so I just let auto-draft handle the back end."