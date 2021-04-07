Mac Jones among first group of prospects to accept 2021 NFL Draft invitations

The 2021 NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 29 with the first round (8 p.m. ET), followed by Rounds 2-3 on Friday (7 p.m. ET) and finishing with Rounds 4-7 on Saturday May 1 (12 p.m. ET). Tune in to NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes for live coverage on each day. Construction on the main stage along Cleveland's waterfront has already begun, near FirstEnergy Stadium and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Some of the best aspects of last year's unique virtual draft will be implemented into the television broadcast, including the participation of draft prospects from their homes.