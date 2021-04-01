Around the NFL

LSU WR Ja'Marr Chase 'wouldn't mind' reunion with QB Joe Burrow in Cincinnati

Published: Apr 01, 2021 at 08:08 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Cincinnati Bengals sit in the catbird seat in the draft at No. 5 overall. With three quarterbacks expected to go with the first three selections -- and possibly four with the first four, depending on what Atlanta does at No. 4 -- the Bengals should get their pick of potentially game-changing players.

One playmaker many prognosticators link to the Bengals is wideout Ja'Marr Chase. Not only is the LSU product one of the most dynamic receivers, but he's also Cincy quarterback Joe Burrow﻿'s former teammate.

After his pro day on Wednesday, Chase said he'd welcome a reunion with Burrow.

"I wouldn't mind going back with Joe," Chase said, via ESPN. "If we go back together, we're trying to do nothing but get back our chemistry and have some more fun."

Chase, who opted out of the 2020 season, dominated with Burrow in 2019 as LSU sprinted to a national title. The wideout compiled 84 receptions for 1,780 yards and a whopping 20 TDs in 14 games in 2019.

Chase wowed at his pro day on Wednesday, answering any questions left about his measurables or ability. He ran an unofficial 4.38-second 40-yard dash, posted an 11-foot standing broad jump and a 41-inch vertical jump. He came in at a shade over 6-feet, 201 pounds, with a near 75-inch wingspan.

"I would say I kind of surprised myself," Chase said of his 40 time. "I was going for a low 4.4, but last night I was feeling good about my starts and felt like I could get a 4.3 this morning. And I did it."

The dynamic wideout can win in many ways, with jab steps off the line of scrimmage, speed to blow past defenders and vice-grip hands at the catch-point.

Yes, the Bengals have former second-round picks Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins﻿, both outstanding players. Chase is at a different level. Adding an athlete like Chase to the unit would add needed speed and give Burrow plenty of weapons as he returns from injury.

The Bengals have multiple options at No. 5, including Florida tight end Kyle Pitts, who dominated in his own pro day Wednesday, or offensive tackle Penei Sewell to help solidify Burrow's blocking. If Cincy doesn't trade out of the No. 5 slot, it's in a prime position to snag help for its young QB one way or another.

Related Content

news

Antonio Brown, Buccaneers have talked return, but are not close on money right now

Wideout ﻿Antonio Brown﻿ is the lone man left on the list of notable Buccaneers free agents still on the market. It doesn't sound like a resolution is coming in short order unless Brown is willing to take fewer bucks to return.
news

Robert Kraft: 'I don't feel like we've done the greatest job the last few years' in the draft

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft wants his team built through the draft and he knows that's where Bill Belichick and his staff have stumbled the past few seasons. 
news

After Vikings' nightmarish defensive season, Mike Zimmer rejuvenated following free agency

Following the trials and tribulations of 2020, Minnesota head coach Mike Zimmer is excited to tackle the 2021 campaign with a host of new defensive players. 
news

Giants co-owner John Mara waiting for 'appropriate time' to discuss Saquon Barkley extension

Despite embarking on quite the spending spree this offseason, the Giants remain quiet on their financial plans as they relate to their star running back Saquon Barkley.
news

Lawsuits against Deshaun Watson now at 21; QB's lawyer releases statements of support from massage therapists

Two new lawsuits were filed Tuesday night against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson alleging indecent conduct and sexual assault during massage sessions.
news

Robert Kraft admits Patriots need to get quarterback 'solidified'

Cam Newton returns to New England on another one-year deal that will pay him more than he made in 2020, but doesn't drive home any sense of long-term faith in him or the Patriots' current state at QB. Owner Robert Kraft admitted as much Wednesday.
news

Former teammate Phillip Lindsay says Drew Lock 'holds his own future' as Broncos QB

Broncos quarterback ﻿Drew Lock﻿ enters a pivotal third season that could be his last if he doesn't play well enough to meet Denver's expectations. The clock is as short as ever on unproven quarterbacks, and Lock is entering the fourth quarter, something his former teammate Phillip Lindsay now knows about all too well.
news

Lions QB Jared Goff tops players to get additional $1M-plus paycheck thanks to 17th game

New Lions QB Jared Goff will get an extra game check worth nearly $1.509 million at the end of the 2021 regular season thanks to the added 17th game, Tom Pelissero reports. His payday is the largest "bonus" among dozens of players who will get paid out due to a CBA provision.
news

Veteran DT Malik Jackson confident in Browns' status as Super Bowl contender

﻿Malik Jackson﻿ is another one of the veterans who decided to join the Browns this offseason with an eye on a lofty prize. Jackson firmly believes Cleveland is the place where he -- and other free agents eyeing the team -- can achieve greatness.
news

Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett inks four-year, $69.2M extension

The Seahawks have locked down ﻿Tyler Lockett﻿ for another four seasons, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Leonard Fournette chose Bucs reunion over 'more money' elsewhere: 'This team kind of humbled me'

Leonard Fournette learned plenty in 2020 while winning a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers. When it came time to sign somewhere as a free agent, less money with a team he understood and loved ended up being the best option.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW