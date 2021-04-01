LSU WR Ja'Marr Chase 'wouldn't mind' reunion with QB Joe Burrow in Cincinnati

The Cincinnati Bengals sit in the catbird seat in the draft at No. 5 overall. With three quarterbacks expected to go with the first three selections -- and possibly four with the first four, depending on what Atlanta does at No. 4 -- the Bengals should get their pick of potentially game-changing players.

One playmaker many prognosticators link to the Bengals is wideout Ja'Marr Chase. Not only is the LSU product one of the most dynamic receivers, but he's also Cincy quarterback Joe Burrow﻿'s former teammate.

After his pro day on Wednesday, Chase said he'd welcome a reunion with Burrow.

"I wouldn't mind going back with Joe," Chase said, via ESPN. "If we go back together, we're trying to do nothing but get back our chemistry and have some more fun."

Chase, who opted out of the 2020 season, dominated with Burrow in 2019 as LSU sprinted to a national title. The wideout compiled 84 receptions for 1,780 yards and a whopping 20 TDs in 14 games in 2019.

Chase wowed at his pro day on Wednesday, answering any questions left about his measurables or ability. He ran an unofficial 4.38-second 40-yard dash, posted an 11-foot standing broad jump and a 41-inch vertical jump. He came in at a shade over 6-feet, 201 pounds, with a near 75-inch wingspan.

"I would say I kind of surprised myself," Chase said of his 40 time. "I was going for a low 4.4, but last night I was feeling good about my starts and felt like I could get a 4.3 this morning. And I did it."

The dynamic wideout can win in many ways, with jab steps off the line of scrimmage, speed to blow past defenders and vice-grip hands at the catch-point.

Yes, the Bengals have former second-round picks Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins﻿, both outstanding players. Chase is at a different level. Adding an athlete like Chase to the unit would add needed speed and give Burrow plenty of weapons as he returns from injury.