Around the NFL

Lovie Smith believes Texans can make Bengals-like leap in 2022: 'Why not us?'

Published: Feb 21, 2022 at 10:36 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Lovie Smith isn't leaving anything out of the question in his first season as Texans head coach.

Just look at the Bengals. That's what Smith will tell you when asked about the potential of his team in 2022.

"We won four games this year. The Bengals won four the year before, and this was a big year for them," Smith told NBC Sports' Peter King. "We don't have to wonder -- we just saw a team do it. Someone's going to make that jump. Someone always does. Why not us?"

With this response, Smith is attracting a comparison between the two squads, so we'll oblige, starting with quarterback. Cincinnati has a budding superstar in ﻿Joe Burrow﻿, the former No. 1 overall pick of the 2020 draft. Houston has 2021 third-round selection ﻿Davis Mills﻿. Although Mills provided a healthy amount of reason to be optimistic about his future with the Texans, he is not on the same trajectory as Burrow -- at least not yet.

Smith isn't placing Mills on a path destined for Canton, but he's excited by the quarterback's potential.

"What gives me optimism is … I got a chance to see Davis Mills," Smith told King. "How many special quarterbacks are there out there? There's a few. But there's a lot of good quarterbacks. I think we will have a good quarterback for the Houston Texans. We have the third pick in the draft right now. There's a possibility of us getting a great quarterback added to our team, or a lot of draft picks to get in more players. Something positive's going to come out of that."

Smith is correct about Houston's chances of landing a difference-maker in April's draft. Two of NFL.com's most recent mock drafts have the Texans selecting Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, a hulking defender who has carried NFL potential on his shoulders since his high school days in Los Angeles. If there were a coach who could help Thibodeaux maximize his potential early in his career, it's Smith.

Houston is more than a player or two away from being a contender, of course, meaning general manager Nick Caserio will have to nail more than just one selection in April to expedite Houston's turnaround. But a lot of it depends on the quarterback position, and if Mills can carry his positive momentum into 2022, the Texans will be in a much better position than they were a year ago.

Making a run at a Super Bowl like Cincinnati did in 2021 remains a highly aspirational goal, but in February, there's no reason to set a club's sights any lower than football's highest target. The months ahead will play a major role in determining whether Smith was unrealistically hopeful or saw an improvement before most anyone else. As with most everything, time will tell.

Related Content

news

Giants GM Joe Schoen: New York has 'some tough decisions' to make on roster to get below salary cap

New Giants general manager Joe Schoen has a lot of work to do in New York. After years of spending under Dave Gettleman, Schoen is stuck with the tab and needs to figure out how to maneuver the Giants into a financially solvent position.
news

Safety Ricardo Allen announces retirement after eight-year career

Following seven years with the Atlanta Falcons and a season with the Cincinnati Bengals, safety Ricardo Allen announced his retirement via Instagram. 
news

Vikings hiring Rams pass game coordinator Wes Phillips as offensive coordinator

Wes Phillips, the Los Angeles Rams passing game coordinator and tight ends coach, is being hired as the Vikings' new offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians would be shocked if Tom Brady comes out of retirement

Bruce Arians, who recruited Tom Brady in 2020 and coached him for two successful seasons, is convinced that the 44-year-old QB is not planning a return from retirement.
news

Eric Weddle to coach high school football at Rancho Bernando in San Diego after second NFL retirement

Eric Weddle is not staying re-retired for long. Weddle will be the head football coach at Rancho Bernando High School in San Diego following the 2022 season, the school announced on its Facebook page.
news

Seahawks WR DK Metcalf maintains goal of qualifying for Olympics: 'For sure, it's gonna happen'

Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, who previously came up short of qualifying for the 2021 Summer Olympics, recently stated his intent to put in work during upcoming NFL offseasons to prepare for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. 
news

Hall of Famer, Washington legend Charley Taylor passes away at 80

A Washington football legend who made eight Pro Bowls and was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1984, Charley Taylor has passed away at the age of 80. 
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Feb. 19

Two Cincinnati Bengals drew fines for infractions during Super Bowl LVI. 
news

Steelers hire former Dolphins coach Brian Flores as senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach

The Pittsburgh Steelers hired former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores as senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach, the team announced Saturday.
news

Doug Pederson to call offensive plays in Jacksonville, warns Jaguars are 'not an overnight fix'

Doug Pederson, newly minted as the seventh head coach in Jaguars history, introduced his staff to the media Friday and further outlined his vision for the franchise.
news

Titans LB Bud Dupree booked for misdemeanor assault stemming from altercation at pharmacy

Titans pass rusher Bud Dupree on Friday turned himself in on a misdemeanor assault charge stemming from a Jan. 2 altercation at a local pharmacy. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW