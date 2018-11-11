Los Angeles Rams triumphantly pull together amid tragedy

"It was a week for the ages," Rams cornerback Marcus Peters said. "I was in my house Thursday night and saw the fire coming, scared as a mother------, and I got the hell out without even grabbing any stuff. And there were a lot of us who did that. But you know what? The organization took care of us, made sure we had nothing to worry about, and that allowed us to play ball and not stress about that other stuff. And you saw how we reacted -- we didn't even practice Friday, and we came out here and handled our business like professionals."