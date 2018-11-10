Whitworth donating game check to shooting victims

Los Angeles Rams tackle Andrew Whitworth will donate his game check from this week's game against the Seattle Seahawks to victims and the families of this week's Borderline Bar and Grill shooting in Thousand Oaks, Ca., he told NFL Network's Steve Wyche.

Whitworth's plans were first reported by The Athletic and ESPN.

One of Whitworth's game checks is worth roughly $60,000, per Spotrac.

A Rams captain and Thousand Oaks resident, the 36-year-old Whitworth addressed the players following the tragedy.

"Andrew and I had spoken earlier in the day. He had met with some of the players as well about what are some things that we can get the ball in motion as far as just doing some things to try to help this situation and be a positive influence on it," Rams coach Sean McVay said on Thursday. "I think it's really powerful when you have guys like him that kind of can take that ownership. So, you kind of start off and then you allow him to have the forum to be able to talk and address and then we kind of answer questions accordingly."

"As a group, everyone's affected in a different way. Whether it's the fear of having your own kids that could be involved in something like that, if it's the fear of just being in that environment yourself or just living somewhere where something like that's happened," Whitworth told Yahoo Sports.

"You always think it's never going to be around you or involve you, but you always see that from people once you experience it. I think we just wanted to find a way to come together and really just wrap our arms around the community that we live in and that we operate and work in."

Whitworth led a team-wide drive that several players contributed to and much of that money will also be used for a variety of causes, including some related to the shooting, as well as the wildfires that are ravaging Southern California, Wyche reported.

The team will conduct a moment of silence before Sunday's game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.