Los 7 prospectos ofensivos más interesantes

El NFL Draft 2026 está aquí y más de un equipo necesita reforzar su ataque.
Published: Apr 21, 2026 at 03:49 PM
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Patriots' Mike Vrabel has had 'difficult conversations' after publication of photos with NFL reporter
New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel said Tuesday that he's had "difficult conversations with people I care about," including his family, his coaching staff and players, following the publication of photos of the coach and longtime NFL reporter Dianna Russini at an Arizona resort.
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Bold predictions for Round 1 of 2026 NFL Draft: Chiefs provide top-10 surprise; 3 receivers go early
Kadyn Proctor is one of the biggest prospects in this class. Will he become one of the biggest surprises on Thursday night? Our analysts serve up bold predictions for Round 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft. How many receivers will go in the top 10? Which lesser-known names could crash the party?