Lions WR Josh Reynolds: Re-signing with Detroit 'an easy decision'

Josh Reynolds landed with Detroit for seven games in 2021 after being cut by the Tennessee Titans in the middle of the season. After signing a two-year contract earlier this week, the receiver is sticking with the Lions a bit longer.

"They came in with full trust in me and kind of let me do my thing," Reynolds said Wednesday, via MLive. "That just showed how much trust they had in me. That was a big reason why I was also looking forward to getting this deal done with them.

"For me, it was an easy decision. As long as we were able to kind of get all the little details right, I was more than willing to come back. I just felt like this was the best move and, honestly, I love the decision I made. Just happy to be here. It feels like home, just even being back in the building. I can't really give you the words I'm trying to get out right now, but I can just tell you, I'm more than happy to be here, man, and I'm ready for this season."

The Lions signed Reynolds to a two-year contract worth a max value of $12 million, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

Last offseason, Reynolds was a free agent after a 618-yard season with the L.A. Rams. He signed in Tennessee but couldn't crack the rotation, earning just 10 catches for 90 yards in five games. The Titans released the 27-year-old, and he was claimed by Detroit, who reunited the WR with his former QB, Jared Goff﻿.

It took a few weeks for Reynolds to find his footing, but he showed rapport with Goff down the stretch. In his final six games with Detroit, he generated 306 yards and two TDs on 19 catches.

At 6-foot-3, Reynolds has the size to be a good option on the boundary with field-stretching potential.

The Lions entered the offseason needing to upgrade the receiver position. Re-signing Reynolds is a start. With Amon-Ra St. Brown flashing big-play potential and Quintez Cephus returning from injury, Detroit has the making of a decent corps. But it's still missing that field-tilting force.

"It's kinda hard to make that assessment not being on the same field as (Quintez) Cephus, and so it's hard," Reynolds said. "We may have what we need, but depth is crucial. Somebody goes down. You need somebody that's going to come in and not miss a beat on offense. Wherever or however, the coaches find that piece. I know they're going to make the best decision for the team. We're going to welcome them in with open arms."