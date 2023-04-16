Around the NFL

Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown heading into 2023 season: 'I want to go to the playoffs bad'

The Detroit Lions had a special run to finish the 2022 season. The Lions won eight of their last 10 games to finish 9-8. Detroit played spoiler in the final NFL regular season game against Green Bay as the Lions won in Lambeau Field and missed the playoffs.

Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown hopes Detroit can replicate its success heading into the 2023 campaign.

"I know we won a few games last year, we finished pretty strong, but man, I want to go to the playoffs bad," St. Brown told Detroit Free Press’ Dave Birkett. "I feel like Detroit as a city, they want it so bad. I feel like as a team we want it bad. I feel like we got the guys to do it, so I'm just excited to start winning games consistently, week in and week out."

St. Brown's hunger for the playoffs is something the Lions have been missing. Detroit's last playoff appearance came in the 2016 playoffs with a loss to the Seahawks. The playoff matchup featured Russell Wilson and Matthew Stafford, two quarterbacks who play with different clubs now. The team's last playoff win dates to 1991 with a win over the Cowboys.

After earning his first Pro Bowl last season, St. Brown set career-highs with 106 receptions, 1,161 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

With the NFL's leading touchdown rusher Jamaal Williams signing with New Orleans, St. Brown believes offensive coordinator Ben Johnson could replicate last season's success in 2023.

"We had a pretty decent offense last year," St. Brown said. "Obviously, you want to be No. 1 in every category, so I think that's what we're striving for as an offense. Obviously, No. 1 in total yards per game, total scoring offense, we want to be No. 1 in all those categories. Not turning the ball over. I think we did a pretty good job of that last season, but you can always improve. So I think honestly, I think if you ask Ben, his goal would be to be No. 1 in all categories and that's my goal, too. I think that's everyone's goal on offense because we know we can do it."

Detroit's offense could be better with Jameson Williams entering his second season healthy. The 2022 first-round pick only played in six games in a limited role after tearing his ACL in his final college game with Alabama. The 12th overall pick completed the season with one catch for a 41-yard touchdown. Williams only had nine targets in his rookie season.

St. Brown is eager to work with the second-year receiver and see his development with a healthy offseason.

"I can't wait to see Jamo fully getting a whole offseason under his belt, being able to work with all of us," St. Brown said. "I can't wait to see what he does. I've seen it in practice. I know what he can do. It's just a matter of everything just lining up. He came off that knee, threw him in toward the end of the season, so just him getting a whole offseason under his belt, being able to work out, train how he's used to training. I think the sky's the limit for him. I can't wait to see what he does. I know he's for sure going to stretch that defense so hopefully underneath routes will be much more open, but I can't wait to see what he does on the field."

Detroit's talented young core was on display last year, and St. Brown expects to play a role in one of the top emerging offenses this season.

