Lions rookie TE Sam LaPorta (knee) active Sunday vs. Rams

Published: Jan 14, 2024 at 06:49 PM
Despite a significant injury scare in Week 18, Sam LaPorta will be in action on Sunday.

LaPorta is officially active for the Detroit Lions' Super Wild Card Weekend game with the visiting Los Angeles Rams.

In Detroit's regular-season finale against the Minnesota Vikings, LaPorta hyperextended his knee and suffered a bone bruise, which drew a questionable designation on Friday. However, LaPorta will play through the injury for one of the biggest games in decades in the Motor City.

On Monday, head coach Dan Campbell said there was an outside chance his rookie Pro Bowler could play, but LaPorta was more optimistic on Thursday about his chances. 

That optimism has come to fruition, as LaPorta will be on the field for the Lions' first playoff game since 2016 and the initial postseason tilt in Detroit in 30 years. 

It's a major boon for the Lions, as LaPorta produced an NFL rookie-record 86 receptions to go with 889 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.

The third-seeded Lions (12-5) kick off against the sixth-seeded Rams (10-7) at 8:15 p.m. ET on Sunday night.

