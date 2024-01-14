Lions rookie TE Sam LaPorta (knee) active Sunday vs. Rams

On Monday, head coach Dan Campbell said there was an outside chance his rookie Pro Bowler could play, but LaPorta was more optimistic on Thursday about his chances.

That optimism has come to fruition, as LaPorta will be on the field for the Lions' first playoff game since 2016 and the initial postseason tilt in Detroit in 30 years.

It's a major boon for the Lions, as LaPorta produced an NFL rookie-record 86 receptions to go with 889 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.