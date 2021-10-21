Lions QB Jared Goff on playing former team: 'Reality is that we need to win'

Goff, meanwhile, remains winless without Sean McVay as his head coach. Goff was 0-7 as a rookie under Jeff Fisher and is now 0-6 with Campbell. He was 42-20 playing for McVay.

"That's I guess, a stat. No, I don't put any stock in it," Goff said. "I think Sean's a tremendous coach. Like I said, I've got all the respect in the world for him, what he does on the field, the way he's coached since I was there and think what they do is tremendous."

Though Goff doesn't put any stock into the McVay stat, he did appreciate his former coach's sentiments earlier in the week. McVay said he wished the Goff-Stafford trade in the offseason had been handled better and that he had communicated more with Goff.

"I appreciate it. It takes a man to say something like that, so yeah, I appreciate it," Goff said. "It still happened the way it did, but I do appreciate him saying that and got all the respect in the world for them over there."

Once the face of new hope for the Rams franchise, once the burgeoning QB who led Los Angeles to a Super Bowl berth, Goff is now -- rightly or wrongly -- the face of a winless Lions squad returning to play his former team and to the place where opportunity was lost.

Goff doesn't believe any of the storylines ahead of the game will impact what happens once kickoff has come and gone, but until then it's not just the talk of the town he used to call home, but also -- perhaps begrudgingly -- a motivating factor.