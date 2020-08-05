Lions' Kenny Golladay among players taken off COVID-19 list

The Detroit Lions received good news Wednesday.
The team announced that receiver Kenny Golladay has been activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list.
The news comes a day after Detroit said that Matthew Stafford had a false-positive that forced him onto the COVID list. The Lions also took slot corner Justin Coleman off the list Tuesday.
Golladay went on the reserve/COVID-19 list one week ago. The list is used for any player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or comes in close contact with someone who contracted the virus. The NFL does not specify which group a player falls in when going on the list.
Golladay is set to enter his fourth season and coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns. The 6-foot-4 wideout has star potential if both he and Stafford stay healthy for the entire 2020 campaign.
Entering the final year of his rookie contract, Golladay is in line for a big extension or would be a franchise-tag candidate for Detroit next offseason.
Other players who have been activated from their team's reserve/COVID-19 list:
- The Atlanta Falcons activated quarterback Danny Etling, safety Jaylinn Hawkins and linebacker Foyesade Oluokun to the active roster.
- The Buffalo Bills activated cornerback Ike Brown and safety Siran Neal. The team also announced that running back Antonio Williams and defensive end Jonathan Woodard were released.
- The Jacksonville Jaguars activated cornerback Parry Nickerson.
- The Cleveland Browns activated quarterback Garrett Gilbert.