Around the NFL

Wednesday, Aug 05, 2020 12:19 PM

Lions' Kenny Golladay among players taken off COVID-19 list

Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Detroit Lions received good news Wednesday.

The team announced that receiver Kenny Golladay has been activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The news comes a day after Detroit said that Matthew Stafford had a false-positive that forced him onto the COVID list. The Lions also took slot corner Justin Coleman off the list Tuesday.

Golladay went on the reserve/COVID-19 list one week ago. The list is used for any player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or comes in close contact with someone who contracted the virus. The NFL does not specify which group a player falls in when going on the list.

Golladay is set to enter his fourth season and coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns. The 6-foot-4 wideout has star potential if both he and Stafford stay healthy for the entire 2020 campaign.

Entering the final year of his rookie contract, Golladay is in line for a big extension or would be a franchise-tag candidate for Detroit next offseason.

Other players who have been activated from their team's reserve/COVID-19 list:

  • The Atlanta Falcons activated quarterback Danny Etling, safety Jaylinn Hawkins and linebacker Foyesade Oluokun to the active roster.
  • The Buffalo Bills activated cornerback Ike Brown and safety Siran Neal. The team also announced that running back Antonio Williams and defensive end Jonathan Woodard were released.
  • The Jacksonville Jaguars activated cornerback Parry Nickerson.
  • The Cleveland Browns activated quarterback Garrett Gilbert.

Related Content

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Vic Beasley (44) defends during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Atlanta. The Falcons beat the Panthers 40-20. (Cooper Neill via AP)
news

Mike Vrabel, Titans still awaiting Vic Beasley's arrival to camp

More than a week after he was supposed to report for COVID-19 testing, Vic Beasley still hasn't shown up to Tennessee Titans training camp. 
Ravens' Marquise Brown enters second season 23 pounds heavier
news

Ravens' Marquise Brown enters second season 23 pounds heavier

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown ended his rookie season at 157 pounds and now weighs in at 180.
Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White (27) during Monday Night Football against the New England Patriots, October 29, 2018, in Orchard Park, NY. (AP Photo/Chris Cecere)
news

Bills CB Tre'Davious White unsure if he'll opt out as deadline looms

Tre'Davious White established himself as one of the league's best CBs last year and is entering a contract year this one. But he hasn't decided whether he's going to participate in 2020 because of COVID-19 concerns.
Dolphins RB Matt Breida: 'Nobody' faster than me in the NFL
news

Dolphins RB Matt Breida: 'Nobody' faster than me in the NFL

Matt Breida clocked the speediest run by a ball-carrier in 2019. Asked if he's indeed the fastest player in the NFL, the Dolphins RB replied: "You guys know the answer to that question."
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson (15) runs for yardage after a catch during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday December 29, 2019 in Foxborough, Mass. The Dolphins defeated the Patriots 27-24. (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)
news

Albert Wilson becomes second Dolphins WR to opt out of season

Another Miami Dolphins wide receiver will opt out of the 2020 season. On the heels of Allen Hurns' announcement, Albert Wilson informed the Dolphins he has decided to sit out the campaign.
49ers expected to sign veteran pass rusher Dion Jordan
news

49ers expected to sign veteran pass rusher Dion Jordan

The San Francisco 49ers are adding depth to their defensive line. Ian Rapoport reports that the Niners are expected to sign Dion Jordan, who played seven games for the Raiders last year after revamping his reputation with the Seahawks.
Josh Allen 'learned a lot' from playoff collapse to Texans
news

Josh Allen 'learned a lot' from playoff collapse to Texans

Josh Allen was instrumental in helping Buffalo build a big lead in last season's playoff game versus the Texans. He also played a major role in its collapse. The Bills QB said the ups-and-downs of the postseason defeat were a learning tool.
Falcons WR Calvin Ridley: 'I should be elite this year'
news

Falcons WR Calvin Ridley: 'I should be elite this year'

Calvin Ridley lives in Julio Jones' shadow in Atlanta. It's a reality the young Falcons receiver is comfortable with, but he always wants more. Entering his third NFL season, Ridley believes it's his time to step out of the shadows and into the spotlight. 
Von Miller considered opting out after contracting COVID-19
news

Von Miller considered opting out after contracting COVID-19

Broncos LB Von Miller was one of the first big-name NFL players to discuss contracting COVID-19 publicly back in April. The virus caused him briefly to consider opting out this season.
Cooper: Cowboys expect 'three 1,000-yard receivers this year'
news

Cooper: Cowboys expect 'three 1,000-yard receivers this year'

The Dallas Cowboys wide receiver corps is already regarded to be one of the best in the NFL, and the No. 1 option in that group laid out some lofty expectations for the 2020 season. 
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) runs for a second quarter touchdown good for a 14-7 Raiders lead during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 in Carson, Calif. The Raiders defeated the Chargers 24-17. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
news

Derek Carr has something to prove: 'I'm tired of being disrespected'

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is done with the naysayers. "I'm going to be completely honest with you: I'm tired of being disrespected," he said Tuesday. 
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL