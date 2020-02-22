Lions GM: We're 'open to any trades' with No. 3 pick

"We're not ruling out anything right now. I think we're still in the evaluation mode," said Quinn, whose staff coached at the Senior Bowl. "I think we're going to the combine with an open mind, talk to a lot of prospects we haven't talked to. All the underclassmen are brand new to us. Obviously, there are a lot of them this year that are going to be at the combine. It's really going to be our first exposure to them in an interview setting, so a lot of things could change."