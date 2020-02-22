Around the NFL

Lions GM: We're 'open to any trades' with No. 3 pick

Published: Feb 22, 2020 at 08:01 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Sitting at No. 3 in the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft with myriad spots to improve, the Lions have plenty of options and one of them might well be trading away the selection.

In a Friday interview for the team website with Tori Petry, Lions general manager Bob Quinn said trading away the pick was a proposition he would entertain, though no offers have presented themselves.

"Open to any trades," Quinn said. "Those are conversations that generally the higher you are in the draft, the sooner the conversations begin. I have not had any trade conversations with anybody, as of yet. Those usually tend to start in the combine, in the hallway we kinda roll through. We'll see how that goes."

The NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis runs from Sunday through Monday, March 2.

"Busy time of year for our staff," Quinn said.

A trade certainly isn't out of the question. It's even being predicted by NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter, who believes the Lions will swap with the Dolphins, the former moving down to select cornerback Jeff Okudah out of Ohio State. Cornerback is a huge need for the Lions, especially if things with Darius Slay go awry. NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah also sees Detroit taking Okudah even if it stays at No. 3.

Who or where the Lions select is still to be determined, Quinn said, as he stressed an open-minded outlook ahead of the combine.

"We're not ruling out anything right now. I think we're still in the evaluation mode," said Quinn, whose staff coached at the Senior Bowl. "I think we're going to the combine with an open mind, talk to a lot of prospects we haven't talked to. All the underclassmen are brand new to us. Obviously, there are a lot of them this year that are going to be at the combine. It's really going to be our first exposure to them in an interview setting, so a lot of things could change."

Following a 3-12-1 season of disappointment, it's of the utmost that Quinn and Co. hit in the draft.

"Extremely important," Quinn said. "As rookies, you want to get guys who can contribute early and often. ... This year, with the picks that we have, hopefully we get a couple of guys who can come in right away and help our team."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Texans expected to hire Matt Burke as defensive coordinator

The Texans are expected to hire Matt Burke as the new defensive coordinator on DeMeco Ryans' coaching staff, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

news

With standard-setter Travis Kelce on other sideline, Dallas Goedert aims to make key impact for Eagles in Super Bowl LVII

Eagles TE Dallas Goedert will look to prove he's one of the upper echelon at his position on Sunday when he shares the field with one of the elite to ever play tight end, Travis Kelce.

news

Chiefs largely deflect dynasty talk heading into Super Bowl LVII

Do the Kansas City Chiefs need to win Super Bowl LVII to be considered a dynasty? NFL.com's Kevin Patra pondered that question this week in Arizona, speaking with several Chiefs veterans, but Kansas City is more interested in taking care of business first this Sunday.

news

With season of frustration behind them, Fletcher Cox, ferocious Eagles defense ready to take on Chiefs

Fletcher Cox and the Eagles defensive front has embraced defensive coordinator Jonathan Ganno's scheme and it's shown with a massive 2022 turnaround.

news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott named 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott was named the 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year at the annual NFL Honors from the Symphony Hall in Phoenix, just days ahead of the Arizona Super Bowl.

news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes wins second AP NFL Most Valuable Player award

A record-breaking season has landed Patrick Mahomes another prestigious honor: NFL Most Valuable Player. Mahomes was named the 2022 AP NFL MVP on Thursday night at NFL Honors in Phoenix.

news

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 revealed at 'NFL Honors'

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 was revealed Thursday night at NFL Honors, three days before Super Bowl LVII. The group includes first-time eligible candidates Darrelle Revis and Joe Thomas.

news

Seahawks QB Geno Smith earns AP NFL Comeback Player of the Year honors

Seahawks QB Geno Smith was named The Associated Press 2022 NFL Comeback Player of the Year on Thursday during "NFL Honors" in Phoenix.

news

Giants head coach Brian Daboll named AP NFL Coach of the Year after leading Big Blue back to playoffs

On Thursday, Giants head coach Brian Daboll was recognized for his quick turnaround after being named The Associated Press 2022 NFL Coach of the Year during "NFL Honors" in Phoenix.

news

Jets CB Sauce Gardner wins AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year

New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner was named The Associated Press 2022 Defensive Rookie of the Year on Thursday during "NFL Honors."

news

Jets WR Garrett Wilson named AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson took home the Associated Press 2022 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award Thursday night at "NFL Honors."

news

Niners DE Nick Bosa named AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year

Niners pass rusher Nick Bosa was named The Associated Press 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year on Thursday night at "NFL Honors."

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE