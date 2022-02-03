Around the NFL

Lions GM Brad Holmes on potentially trading out of No. 2 draft slot: 'I'm never scared to move around'

Published: Feb 03, 2022 at 09:01 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Detroit Lions hold the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and, with needs up and down a 3-win roster, could look to trade down to acquire more ammunition.

Speaking from the Senior Bowl this week in Mobile, Alabama, Lions general manager Brad Holmes told NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero that he'd consider trading out of his top pick.

"I'm always open for whatever," Holmes said. "We're still in the early stages of it, we've got a good feel of the class, we're at a much better place at this stage of the process than last year. But, still, we've got a lot more work to do. But, I'm never scared to move around, so we're definitely open for business, always."

With the lack of sure-fire franchise quarterbacks atop the 2022 NFL Draft, moving down could be challenging. There are likely several teams in the top 10 that would like to trade down to stockpile additional draft assets, like the Lions, but finding a trade partner willing to move up for a non-QB position could prove difficult.

The Lions hold the No. 2 pick in the first round and will also select either 31st or 32nd, depending on the outcome of Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, after acquiring the Rams' 2022 first-round pick in the ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿ trade last offseason.

Detroit has needs all over the roster, from edge rusher to wide receiver to quarterback.

﻿Jared Goff﻿ sits as the placeholder QB in Detroit after an up-and-down 2021 season. With the 2022 draft offering question marks at the position, the Lions could kick the quarterback further down the road and ride Goff another season. However, it would make sense for Detroit to add a young signal-caller to groom at some point during the draft.

Holmes was tepid on Goff when asked about his future under center in Detroit.

"Jared knows what he has to do this offseason, heading into 2022," the GM said. "He's got to show improvement. He finished the season off, that second half well. He battled through some adversity early, but I like how he stayed the course, played some good football late. But he's got to show up and do it again and compete."

Who Goff will be competing with is an unknown at this stage. At the Senior Bowl, the Lions coaching staff is working with Liberty's Malik Willis, North Carolina's Sam Howell and Western Kentucky's Bailey Zappe. Detroit will also get an up-close look at Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett, Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder and Nevada's Carson Strong during Senior Bowl week.

Related Content

news

Rams safety Eric Weddle plans to return to retirement after Super Bowl LVI

﻿Eric Weddle﻿ retired for two seasons before making a stunning comeback for the Rams' playoff run to the Super Bowl this season. Weddle said this week that, following Super Bowl LVI, it's back to retired life.
news

Mike Macdonald plans to stay aggressive as Ravens' new defensive coordinator

Newly hired Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald vows to maintain the aggressive approach Wink Martindale instilled the past four seasons.
news

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross responds to Brian Flores' allegations, NFL's expected investigation

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross issued a statement Wednesday night in which he said he takes "great personal exception to these malicious attacks" in response to former head coach Brian Flores' allegations and said "we will cooperate fully" with the NFL's expected investigation.
news

Bill Belichick salutes Tom Brady amid retirement: 'The best player in NFL history'

One day after Tom Brady confirmed he is retiring from football, and deservedly drew praise from across the sports and entertainment landscape, his former head coach weighed in. Bill Belichick, in fact, offered about as big of a compliment as can be given to a player.
news

Vikings expected to hire Rams OC Kevin O'Connell as head coach

The Minnesota Vikings are expected to hire Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell as head coach, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport report.
news

2022 Pro Bowl to feature 'Spot and Choose' method, no kickoffs

Rule changes have become a staple of the postseason exhibition, and this year's iteration will be no different. The NFL announced Wednesday there will be no kickoffs in the 2022 Pro Bowl, which will be played Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Instead, the "Spot and Choose" method will be implemented at the beginning of each half.
news

Witness says he heard Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offer ex-head coach Brian Flores $100,000 per loss in 2019

NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported Wednesday that he spoke with a witness who said he heard Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offer former head coach Brian Flores $100,000 for every loss during the 2019 season.
news

Bengals to wear black home uniforms in Super Bowl LVI vs. Rams

The Cincinnati Bengals will be donning their home black uniforms during Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams, the team announced Wednesday.
news

Bears hire Colts DB coach Alan Williams as defensive coordinator

The Chicago Bears' search for a defensive coordinator has officially come to an end, with the club hiring former Colts assistant Alan Williams to fill the position.
news

Bills expected to hire ex-Panthers OC Joe Brady as quarterbacks coach

Joe Brady is sticking around for another go in the NFL. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Bills are expected to hire the former Panthers offensive coordinator as their new quarterbacks coach.
news

Broncos hire Packers' Justin Outten as offensive coordinator, Vikings' Klint Kubiak as QBs coach

In the wake of Denver's hiring of Nathaniel Hackett as head coach, the Broncos added a few more notable names to their revamped offensive staff.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW