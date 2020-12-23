Lions could be without several coaches vs. Bucs as team determines high-risk COVID-19 close contacts

The Detroit Lions could be without a significant portion of their coaching staff Saturday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the COVID-19 positives from Tuesday left Detroit's coaching staff in a difficult situation with almost all of their defensive staff members considered close contacts, per sources informed of the situation.

Interim coach Darrell Bevell is also considered a close contact.

Given the quick turnaround to Saturday's tilt, Detroit is still determining who can coach this Saturday.

The positive results that caused the closing of the team facility Tuesday resulted from the Lions travel, and the team is working with the NFL to determine high-risk close contacts, Rapoport added.

How that process shakes out could determine how few coaches Detroit might field Saturday afternoon against Tom Brady and the Bucs.

The team announced there have been no new positive results and the team anticipates holding outdoor practice.