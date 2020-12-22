Around the NFL

Lions close facility after two positive COVID-19 tests

Published: Dec 22, 2020 at 11:16 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

The Detroit Lions announced they have closed their facility following two positive COVID-19 test results.

"Earlier this morning, we were informed of two positive COVID-19 tests within our organization," the team released in a statement. "As a precaution, the team practice facility is currently closed and our players and coaches are conducting meetings remotely today. As we adhere to our Intensive Protocols and conduct contact tracing, we will continue to communicate closely with the NFL and its medical staff and gather more information."

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported one player and one non-player tested positive for COVID-19, per a league source. Contact tracing is ongoing.

It's a short week for the Lions though. They are slated to host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday airing exclusively on NFL Network.

Related Content

news

Dwayne Haskins apologizes after posts show Washington QB maskless at club

The Washington Football Team is aware of social media posts which showed quarterback ﻿Dwayne Haskins﻿ partying at a gentleman's club and not wearing a mask while surrounded by partygoers following Sunday's loss to the Seahawks, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.
news

Doug Marrone not concerned with Jaguars' draft position in final two weeks

The Jaguars have the No. 1 draft pick after the Jets beat the Rams. But coach Doug Marrone isn't concerned about that and is focused on winning.
news

Frank Reich 'glad' Colts are in 'shocking' playoff race

Coach Frank Reich is glad that the Colts are in a crazy playoff race in the AFC. Each week is critical to them getting a playoff berth.
news

Carolina Panthers-Washington Football Team Week 16 matchup moved to late window

The NFL announced Tuesday morning that the kickoff time for Sunday's game between the Carolina Panthers and NFC East-leading Washington Football Team has been changed.
news

'Two weeks out' from playoffs, skidding Steelers not getting job done

Cincinnati held on Monday night, taking a 27-17 win into the winter solstice and leaving the Steelers dazed and searching for answers once again.
news

What we learned from Bengals' win over Steelers on Monday night

Jumping out to a 17-point first-half lead, the Bengals were led by a tenacious defense and the offensive play of quarterback Ryan Finley and running back Giovani Bernard as they stunned the Steelers with a massive 27-17 Monday night upset. 
news

Rams RB Cam Akers (ankle) to miss Week 16 vs. Seahawks

Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters on Monday afternoon that running back ﻿Cam Akers﻿ is dealing with a high-ankle sprain and will not play against the Seahawks in Week 16
news

NFL players react to 2021 Pro Bowl roster announcement

On Monday afternoon, the NFL announced the complete AFC and NFC rosters for the 2021 Pro Bowl. Players named to the Pro Bowl, as well some of their teammates, weighed in on the selections.
news

NFL reveals complete AFC, NFC rosters for 2021 Pro Bowl

Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers highlight the rosters for the 2021 Pro Bowl. Check out the complete AFC and NFC rosters.
news

Monday night inactives: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals

The official inactives for Monday's Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals game.
news

NFL community pays respect to Hall of Famer Kevin Greene following his passing

Following the Pro Football Hall of Fame's announcement that Hall of Famer and pass-rushing great Kevin Greene passed away at the age of 58, the NFL community took a moment to offer its condolences.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW