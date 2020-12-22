Lions close facility after two positive COVID-19 tests

The Detroit Lions announced they have closed their facility following two positive COVID-19 test results.
"Earlier this morning, we were informed of two positive COVID-19 tests within our organization," the team released in a statement. "As a precaution, the team practice facility is currently closed and our players and coaches are conducting meetings remotely today. As we adhere to our Intensive Protocols and conduct contact tracing, we will continue to communicate closely with the NFL and its medical staff and gather more information."
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported one player and one non-player tested positive for COVID-19, per a league source. Contact tracing is ongoing.
It's a short week for the Lions though. They are slated to host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday airing exclusively on NFL Network.