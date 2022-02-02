Lions coach Dan Campbell 'nervous' Saints could hire DC Aaron Glenn as new coach

Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is interviewing for the New Orleans Saints head coaching job Wednesday, leaving Lions head coach Dan Campbell worried about losing his top coordinator.

"Well, he'd be a great fit (with the Saints)," Campbell said Tuesday, via the team's official website. "That's why I'm nervous. Honestly, AG would be a great fit for just about anybody. That's how much I think of him and know where he's going. I know that's real, that's out there, they have a good feel of AG. AG has a great feel of that organization."

Glenn was the Saints defensive backs coach for five seasons under Sean Payton before leaving for Detroit in 2021. Taking over a talent-starved group that dealt with injury, Glenn helped groom a young defense that improved down the stretch for the 3-win Lions.

Glenn, who played defensive back for 15 NFL seasons, also interviewed for the Denver Broncos coaching job, which went to Nathaniel Hackett.

If he doesn't land a head coaching gig this cycle, Glenn's name is sure to be one to track down the line.