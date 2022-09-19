Around the NFL

Lions' Aidan Hutchinson dedicates 3-sack outing to 5-year-old leukemia patient Hudson Gazsi

Published: Sep 19, 2022 at 08:14 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson set a Detroit Lions rookie record Sunday, generating three sacks in a 36-27 win over the Washington Commanders.

The first-round selection played with extra motivation from five-year-old Hudson Gazsi, who was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia on Sept. 7.

"This game is dedicated to Hudson, who is a kid who just got diagnosed with leukemia," Hutchinson said after the game, via Eric Woodyard of ESPN. "He's a big Lions fan, he's from my area. I sent him a video before the game. He was cheering me on. I'm just happy to have good games to spread causes to kids like that. Just raise a lot of awareness for things like that."

Before the game, Hutchinson recorded a video for Gazsi in the stadium.

"Just keep pushing through and keep hanging in there," Hutchinson told Gazsi in the video. "I know you're kind of going through it right now, but hopefully you find a little motivation in watching our game on Sunday and keep rooting for me and put on the little eye black in support of me, and I'm gonna have you on my wrist on my game tape in a couple hours, so it's gonna be a really good time, and I can't wait to meet you, man. Go Lions."

Go the Lions went.

Detroit sprinted out to a big lead, and Hutchinson and the defense slammed the door shut late to pull out their first victory of the season.

Hutchinson became the third rookie drafted in the top 10 to earn three-plus sacks through two career games, per NFL Research, and the fourth-youngest player to record three-plus sacks in a game (only Nick Bosa in 2019 and Vernon Maxwell and Greg Townsend in 1983 were younger).

"That's pretty damn cool," Hutchinson said. "But I think it's a culmination of every guy on that defensive line. It's everyone just doing their jobs and I got a lot of the fruits of it this week, so I'm just blessed, and I thought I made the most of my opportunities this week and it's a full team effort on that defensive line.

"Sacks are a very tedious thing, so you need everyone clicking and I thought we were clicking today."

Related Content

news

Falcons' Arthur Smith on Kyle Pitts' lack of targets: 'It's not fantasy football. We're just trying to win'

In the Falcons' Week 2 loss to the Rams, Kyle Pitts caught just two of three targets for 19 yards. The production mirrors the two grabs for 19 yards Pitts generated in Week 1.

news

Broncos fans count down play clock as offensive struggles continue in win over Texans

Tired of their team's poor clock management on Sunday afternoon, Broncos fans decided to help. Onlookers at Empower Field at Mile High began counting down the play clock "5, 4, 3, 2, 1..." near the end of Denver's 16-9 win over Houston.

news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray on comeback win over Raiders: 'I had to take over'

After six quarters of the 2022 season, the Arizona Cardinals looked dead in the water. That's when quarterback Kyler Murray decided he had to "take over," leading a big second-half comeback to avoid falling to 0-2.

news

Colts' DeForest Buckner on blowout loss to Jaguars: 'The (expletive) was embarrassing'

The Indianapolis Colts entered the season with Super Bowl aspirations, but they played like the opposite of a championship club in Sunday's 24-0 shutout loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

news

QB Aaron Rodgers: Packers 'just kind of scratching the surface' with Aaron Jones

The Packers took a big step in solving their offensive woes on Sunday night in their victory over the Bears, and the answer proved to be exactly what the team preached all week -- committing to the running game behind the "electric" Aaron Jones

news

2022 NFL season: What to watch for in Titans-Bills, Vikings-Eagles on Monday night

NFL.com's Michael Baca breaks down what to watch for in Monday night's double dip with the Buffalo Bills hosting the Tennessee Titans and the Minnesota Vikings going on the road to face the Philadelphia Eagles.

news

49ers QB Trey Lance suffered fractured ankle vs. Seahawks, will undergo season-ending surgery

49ers quarterback Trey Lance suffered a fractured ankle that will require season-ending surgery, coach Kyle Shanahan announced Sunday.

news

Mitch Trubisky on Pittsburgh's chants for Kenny Pickett: 'You just block it out and play football'

Following Sunday's Week 2 loss to the Patriots, Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky reacts to the chants he heard from Pittsburgh fans wanting rookie Kenny Pickett to play.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 2: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 2 action.

news

49ers QB Trey Lance carted off field vs. Seahawks after suffering ankle injury

San Francisco starting quarterback Trey Lance was carted off of the field early in the first quarter of the 49ers' win Sunday with a right ankle injury.

news

Lamar Jackson runs to QB-record 11th 100-yard rushing game thanks to career-long 79-yard TD

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson has now rushed for 100 yards in a game for the 11th time in his career, setting a new NFL all-time mark for the most 100-yard rushing games by a quarterback.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE