Around the NFL

New Falcons TE Lee Smith doesn't view Atlanta as 'no-hope rebuild'

Published: Mar 25, 2021 at 09:10 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Atlanta Falcons have plenty of holes to fill on their top-heavy roster under new GM Terry Fontenot and coach Arthur Smith. At least one new addition believes the turnaround could be quick.

"I don't look at it as a no-hope rebuild," tight end Lee Smith said, via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "That's just not the way I look at it. Not with the talent on this roster and the success that they've had with so many of the same guys that are still on this roster."

A blocking tight end, Smith was traded from Buffalo last week for a seventh-round pick. Entering his 11th NFL season, Smith knows about rebuilding. The 33-year-old spent his first four seasons in Buffalo from 2011-2014, mostly living in the cellar of the AFC East. After two years in Oakland, Smith returned to Buffalo.

With Josh Allen under center during his second stint with the Bills, Smith knows well the quarterback position as the key to whether a club is rebuilding or not. With Matt Ryan entrenched, Smith believes the Falcons can quickly flip the script after three straight seasons missing the playoffs.

"I guess the rebuilding thing for me starts at the quarterback," Smith said. "I've been doing this long enough to know that without a quarterback, it's going to be long year. So, I guess my thing is if I can walk into a locker room with Matt Ryan and Julio Jones﻿, it (doesn't) really matter who else you put around them, if you do things the right way, you can probably score on offense."

Scoring on offense has rarely been the Falcons' issue, but rather the defense has consistently let down the club. The most significant holes on offense have been the O-line and backfield. Bolstering the run game and pass blocking is what Lee Smith believes he can bring to the table in Arthur Smith's offense.

"I like having my hand in the dirt and partying with the offensive linemen," Smith said. "I'm the run game guy, I'm in there to make sure the other teams don't hit the running back or Matt Ryan﻿."

The cap-strapped Falcons have purged the roster in Fontenot's first season at the helm and added depth without breaking the bank. Signings like running back Mike Davis, linebacker Brandon Copeland and safety Erik Harris have keyed the offseason approach.

Despite many needs heading into the draft, Smith doesn't see Atlanta's situation as a dire one that could have the Falcons drafting in the top five once again in 2022.

"At this point in my career, I would have shut it down and started coaching at the local high school before I would have joined another team I didn't believe in," Smith said. "That's just the truth. I feel super blessed to be in this situation."

Related Content

news

Malcolm Butler agrees to one-year deal with Cardinals worth up to $6M

The Cardinals continue to add. This time, they're getting a former Super Bowl hero. CB Malcolm Butler has agreed to terms with Arizona on a one-year deal, the team announced.
news

Joe Flacco joining Eagles to 'help' Jalen Hurts but also 'prove' he can still play

Joe Flacco is with his fourth team in as many years, and again walking into a situation in which he's expected to serve as a veteran backup. The former Super Bowl MVP is determined to offer more to the Eagles than just mentorship for Jalen Hurts.
news

NFL memo announces updated COVID-19 protocols for 2021 draft rooms

All 32 NFL teams received a memo Thursday with updates on the COVID-19 protocols for 2021 draft rooms. The memo reveals relaxed guidelines for fully vaccinated individuals.
news

Brandon Beane: Bills want contract extension with Josh Allen 'that works for him and works for us'

No quarterback in recent memory has turned his game around as swiftly as Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen﻿. Now, the Bills need to lock down their QB for the long haul.
news

Marlon Mack confident Colts' loaded backfield can 'make it work' with 'only one ball'

With Marlon Mack, Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines﻿ and ﻿Jordan Wilkins﻿, the Colts backfield is stacked. Touches could be hard to come by for the RB coming off a devastating injury.
news

Patriots OT Trent Brown: Relationship with Raiders 'wasn't a good fit'

Trent Brown helped New England win Super Bowl LIII, which earned him a massive contract with the Raiders. However, the offensive tackle says after leaving the Patriots, "nothing has gone right for me."
news

Patriots OL Justin Herron rescues woman from assault attempt in Arizona park

Patriots lineman Justin Herron and Murry Rogers were honored by the Tempe Police Department in a Wednesday press conference for rescuing a 71-year-old Arizona woman from an alleged sexual assault attempt. 
news

FA pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney visits Browns

The Cleveland Browns hosted edge rusher ﻿Jadeveon Clowney﻿ on a visit, per the league's transaction wire.  
news

Houston Texans promote Greg Grissom to team president

The Houston Texans have a new team president. Houston announced Wednesday afternoon that it has promoted Greg Grissom, formerly the Texans' senior vice president of development, to president.
news

Colts WR T.Y. Hilton signs one-year, $10M deal to stay in Indy

﻿T.Y. Hilton﻿ is staying with the Colts. The veteran receiver is expected to sign a one-year deal to remain in Indy, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.
news

Jaguars sign QB C.J. Beathard to two-year, $5M deal 

The Jaguars added depth to their QB room. Ian Rapoport reports that Jacksonville is expected to sign former 49ers QB ﻿C.J. Beathard﻿.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW