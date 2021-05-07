Around the NFL

NFL spoke with Bills GM Brandon Beane regarding comments about potentially cutting an unvaccinated player

Published: May 07, 2021 at 02:11 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The NFL encourages players to get vaccinated but has repeatedly said there are no plans for a broad mandate.

Comments made by Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane this week regarding vaccinations got the league office's attention. Beane was asked if conceivably he might consider cutting an unvaccinated player if it meant the team being able to lift or loosen NFL COVID-19 protocols restricting in-person team meetings.

"Yeah, I would," Beane said, via The Associated Press.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday that the NFL spoke with Beane following his comments, according to a source. The league notified Beane a team may not release a player solely due to vaccination status. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Friday on NFL NOW that a player being vaccinated or unvaccinated cannot be part of the determining process at all regarding making a roster.

During a "One Bills Live" broadcast, Beane responded to a hypothetical question about the possibility of cutting a lower-end player on Buffalo's 53-man roster if that would get the team closer to loosening restrictions for teams whose staff and players have been fully vaccinated.

"You guys saw it in the fieldhouse, we had three and four meetings going on, and sometimes you're talking over each other. But it was the only way to pull it off and be socially distant," he added, referring to NFL protocol limitations last season. "So it would be an advantage to cut a player and fall under that umbrella."

In addition to not mandating vaccinations for players, the NFL has not formally announced the 2021 in-season COVID-19 protocols that Beane referenced.

This week, the league did inform teams that they are encouraged to offer vaccinations and "highlight to all players that vaccinations may help players avoid missed practices and games, and therefore may have a competitive impact for the club."

By May 17, all NFL clubs are required to transition back to regular-season COVID-19 protocols, including coaches and other Tier 1, 2 and 3 individuals for teams being "prohibited from gathering outside of the club facility."

Modified COVID-19 protocols are in place for vaccinated players ahead of rookie minicamps, which kick off this weekend.

Related Content

news

Tom Brady calls for players to stand united and have 'very intense negotiations' with NFL on offseason program

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady delivered an impassioned speech during an NFLPA call on Friday imploring for players to have "very intense negotiations" regarding the offseason workout program.
news

Eagles claim former Lions RB Kerryon Johnson

The Philadelphia Eagles claimed the former second-round pick via waivers Friday, the team announced.
news

NFL informs teams they can hold training camp off-site again

The league informed teams they will be allowed to conduct training camp away from their team facilities, Tom Pelissero reports. Vaccinated players or staff are also permitted to gather outside the facility, but the two groups cannot mix or gather with unvaccinated players and coaches.
news

Frank Reich: Drafting Jalen Hurts didn't send Carson Wentz into 'tailspin'

Colts head coach Frank Reich doesn't believe the Eagles bringing in Jalen Hurts sent Carson Wentz' career to "a tailspin" and thinks that Wentz is in the right spot for a career "reset."
news

Commissioner Roger Goodell's draft chair on display in Canton

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's draft chair won't sit still. It's spending the summer in Canton. The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Friday that Goodell's leather armchair is on display for the next four months after again playing a starring role in the draft.
news

Friday Roundup: WR Josh Doctson among Jets cuts; DL Quinnen Williams undergoes successful surgery

Here are news and notes from Friday around the NFL. 
news

Tyler Lockett: Speedy D'Wayne Eskridge a perfect fit in Seahawks WR trio

The Seahawks spent their only draft pick in the Top 100 on Western Michigan wideout D'Wayne Eskridge. The addition of the speedy receiver gives the Seahawks a blazing trio in ﻿DK Metcalf﻿, ﻿Tyler Lockett﻿ and Eskridge, who can all run 4.4 or faster 40-yard dashes.
news

Lions CB Jeff Okudah 'grateful' for new defensive coaches Glenn, Pleasant after year under Patricia

Jeff Okudah, the consensus top corner in last year's draft, looked lost on the field in former coach Matt Patricia's defense. After meeting with his new Lions coaches, Okudah says he's on the right path.
news

Jerome Bettis on Najee Harris pick: 'These running backs are not a dime a dozen'

While some may believe selecting a running back in the first round is a mistake, former Steeler Jerome Bettis isn't among them. The Hall of Famer said he thinks taking Najee Harris was "a great pick."
news

Former Patriots DB Jason McCourty signing with Dolphins

Jason McCourty is reuniting with Brian Flores and signing with the Miami Dolphins, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Thursday. It's a one-year deal for McCourty, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Colts DE Kwity Paye becomes first 2021 first-round pick to sign deal

Colts' first-rounder Kwity Paye becomes the first '21 first-rounder to sign rookie deal. Indy also signed four other rookies to contracts.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW