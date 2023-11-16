Leading NFL in passing yards doesn't 'mean much' to Commanders QB Sam Howell: 'We haven't won enough games'

Though the Commanders have lost three of their last four, Howell has been a highlight and an attention-getter. Again, it's not worth much if it's not complemented by victories.

"It really doesn't change anything for me," said the 23 year old, who was a 2022 fifth-round draft choice and is only 11 starts into his career. "I haven't really noticed if it is out there, but I just try to do everything I can to stay focused on this team and stay focused on each and every game that we play and just taking it one day at a time.

"It's just a matter of us doing the right things throughout the week to give ourselves a chance on Sunday and then going out there on Sunday and executing. We have a lot of football left, so that's what we're focused on."

Howell's mindset has rallied his teammates around him as much, if not more, than his play has, and likewise impressed his head coach.

"I think when his teammates see that the only thing that's important to him is winning, I think that really means a lot to them," Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said Wednesday, via team transcript. "I think that they're starting to feel him and his presence in the locker room, on the practice field, on the game field. I think that's big. I really do. And it does say a lot about who he is as a young man because this game is really a team game. And if you're really, truly all about the team, that's the first thing that comes up. You give praise to the other guys first and foremost."

Howell's numbers are impressive, even if his team's win-loss record isn't. In a year of transition for the Washington franchise under new ownership, he's been a highlight and a talking point even in defeat.