Around the NFL

Texans running back Devin Singletary, Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb highlight Players of the Week

Published: Nov 15, 2023 at 12:05 PM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Who were the NFL's top stars in Week 10? Each Wednesday the league unveils its weekly honor roll. See who the Players of the Week are below.

AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Devin Singletary
Devin Singletary
Houston Texans · RB

Singletary turned in a career-high 150 rushing yards on 30 carries to propel the Texans past the Cincinnati Bengals, 30-27, on Sunday. Singletary averaged 5.0 yards per carry and added a six-yard touchdown run during his sensational showing.

NFC Offensive Player of the Week

CeeDee Lamb
CeeDee Lamb
Dallas Cowboys · WR

Lamb garnered headlines after Sunday by tabbing himself the best wide receiver in the league. His sterling performance in the Cowboys' 49-17 win over the New York Giants certainly spoke to that. Lamb hauled in 11 receptions for 151 yards and a touchdown, and he added a 14-yard rushing TD, as well.

AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Robert Spillane
Robert Spillane
Las Vegas Raiders · LB

In an impressive Raiders defensive performance, Spillane came up huge to help Las Vegas' 16-12 win against the New York Jets on Sunday night. Spillane had a team-high seven tackles, a sack and a crucial interception in the fourth quarter.

NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Nick Bosa
Nick Bosa
San Francisco 49ers · DE

The 49ers got back on track in their dominant 34-3 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, and Bosa was a big reason why. The defensive end posted 1.5 sacks, three tackles, six QB pressures, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup in the win.

AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Marvin Mims Jr.
Marvin Mims Jr.
Denver Broncos · WR

Mims didn't find the end zone on Monday night, but a pair of his returns set the Broncos up for six in their dramatic 24-22 win over the Buffalo Bills. Mims had a pair of punt returns for 44 yards total, one for 27 yards and the other for 17. Each of them set up Denver touchdowns. The dynamic rookie also had a kick return for 31 yards.

NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Jason Myers
Jason Myers
Seattle Seahawks · K

Myers was perfect and prolific on Sunday, lifting the Seahawks to a nail-biting 29-26 victory over the Washington Commanders. Myers came up clutch with a 43-yard game-winning field goal with no time left. It was the seventh kick made by Myers in the game, as he converted a pair of extra points and five field goals.

