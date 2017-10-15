Le'Veon Bell paces Steelers' march to win over Chiefs

Wentz's completion percentage wasn't the greatest -- he completed 16 of 30 passes -- but his yardage (222), his touchdown passes (3) and his overall command of Philadelphia's offense was massively important to the Eagles' emphatic win over the Carolina Panthers on Thursday Night Football. Wentz connected with eight different targets, including four times each with new toy Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor, and twice found tight end Zach Ertz in the end zone. Wentz also did a little dirty work with his own legs, gaining 25 yards on six carries, including one that involved his running over a Carolina defender.