Around the NFL

LB Vontaze Burfict signs 1-year, $5M deal with Raiders

Published: Mar 19, 2019 at 01:36 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Vontaze Burfict in a Raiders jersey just seems likes a perfect fit, doesn't it?

Long having been known for his aggressive play and creating controversy on and off the field, Burfict and the Raiders agreed on a one-year deal worth roughly $5 million, including incentives, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday evening. The team later confirmed the signing.

It was only on Monday when Burfict was cut by the Cincinnati Bengals and the Raiders were the first -- and only -- team he visited.

Burfict was the man in the middle of the Bengals' defense for seven seasons, highlighted by a monstrous 2013 when he went to the Pro Bowl after leading the NFL with 177 tackles.

However, his career has come to be defined by fines for controversial hits and suspensions. For an eye-popping third straight season, Burfict's 2018 began with him sitting out due to suspension. Thereafter, he played but seven games as injuries (concussion and hip) sidelined him further.

Another aspect of the deal that made it a quick fit is that Burfict reunites with former Bengals defensive coordinator who now holds the same position with Oakland.

With the Raiders, he gets a re-start, donning the Silver and Black as part of a franchise that's never shied away from offering a home to the outlaws and castaways of the league.

His Bengals days, those in which he was in his prime as a player and lightning rod for dispute, were highlighted, or perhaps more accurately low-lighted, by AFC North skirmishes with the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was just this past season in which he delivered an elbow to the helmet of receiver Antonio Brown, who is now also a Raider after a recent trade.

Not long after the signing was made official, though, A.B. was quick to tweet out his approval -- even if he got the color scheme backward.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Feb. 5

The Cincinnati Bengals ended their practices inside the University of Cincinnati on Saturday ahead of Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams. 
news

Doug Pederson eager for challenge of rebuilding Jaguars: 'This is not an overnight fix'

Jaguars owner Shad Khan and general manager Trent Baalke formally introduced new head coach Doug Pederson in a news conference on Saturday afternoon.
news

Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy reiterates team's desire to bring Aaron Rodgers back in 2022

The Green Bay Packers' premature postseason exit forced the franchise to again face the future sooner than anticipated. Team president and CEO Mark Murphy addressed the road ahead on Saturday.
news

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell: Results of efforts to promote diversity within head coaches 'unacceptable'

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell issued a memo Saturday morning to all 32 teams in which he said they "must acknowledge" that the results of their efforts to promote diversity with respect to head coaches "have been unacceptable."
news

Titans OL Rodger Saffold backs QB Ryan Tannehill: He took us 'out of the gutter'

Following an AFC Divisional Round defeat that saw Titans quarterback ﻿Ryan Tannehill﻿ throw three interceptions in a loss to the Super Bowl-bound Cincinnati Bengals, the QB's weathered a storm of criticism. However, he's also garnered support aplenty, the latest coming from Pro Bowl teammate ﻿Rodger Saffold﻿. 
news

Anthony Lynn expected to be hired as 49ers assistant head coach

Anthony Lynn is joining the San Francisco 49ers as their assistant head coach, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reports.
news

Raiders hiring Patrick Graham as defensive coordinator 

The Las Vegas Raiders are hiring Patrick Graham as their new defensive coordinator, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday evening. 
news

Colts hiring Gus Bradley as defensive coordinator

Former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach and Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley is being hired as the new Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday evening. 
news

Sashi Brown hired as new Ravens team president following retirement of Dick Cass 

Following 18 years with the team, Baltimore Ravens president Dick Cass is retiring and Sashi Brown will be his successor, the team announced Friday. 
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Feb. 4

The first Rams-Bengals injury designations were released for Super Bowl LVI, which is just nine days away. 
news

Seahawks expected to promote Clint Hurtt to defensive coordinator

Pete Carroll has promoted from within for his newest defensive coordinator. The Seahawks are expected to name Clint Hurtt their latest DC. Hurtt has spent the past five seasons as Seattle's defensive line coach.
news

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta on Lamar Jackson extension: 'We're working at Lamar's pace'

With Lamar Jackson heading toward the final year of his rookie contract, the Ravens would like to get a contract done for the former NFL MVP. But they won't rush the process.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW