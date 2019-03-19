LB Vontaze Burfict signs 1-year, $5M deal with Raiders

Long having been known for his aggressive play and creating controversy on and off the field, Burfict and the Raiders agreed on a one-year deal worth roughly $5 million, including incentives, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday evening. The team later confirmed the signing.
It was only on Monday when Burfict was cut by the Cincinnati Bengals and the Raiders were the first -- and only -- team he visited.
However, his career has come to be defined by fines for controversial hits and suspensions. For an eye-popping third straight season, Burfict's 2018 began with him sitting out due to suspension. Thereafter, he played but seven games as injuries (concussion and hip) sidelined him further.
Another aspect of the deal that made it a quick fit is that Burfict reunites with former Bengals defensive coordinator who now holds the same position with Oakland.
With the Raiders, he gets a re-start, donning the Silver and Black as part of a franchise that's never shied away from offering a home to the outlaws and castaways of the league.
His Bengals days, those in which he was in his prime as a player and lightning rod for dispute, were highlighted, or perhaps more accurately low-lighted, by AFC North skirmishes with the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was just this past season in which he delivered an elbow to the helmet of receiver Antonio Brown, who is now also a Raider after a recent trade.
Not long after the signing was made official, though, A.B. was quick to tweet out his approval -- even if he got the color scheme backward.